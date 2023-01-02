ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Georgia

Although it’s difficult to pinpoint the specific reason why waterfalls are so alluring, there’s no doubting their impact. People travel across the world every year merely to see the magnetic force of water spilling over a cliff’s edge and falling to the ground below. There is no...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Sports betting and other legalized gambling could beat long odds after Georgia Legislature shakeup

State Rep. Ron Stephens, a Savannah Republican, wanted to make a point about gambling in the state of Georgia. During a 2021 hearing on legalized sports gambling, he walked to the well of the house and said he was filing a bill to outlaw all gambling in the state. He asked members to come up […] The post Sports betting and other legalized gambling could beat long odds after Georgia Legislature shakeup appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Discover Georgia podcast: New book highlights things to do in the north Georgia mountains

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Comprised of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Cohutta Mountains, the North Georgia Mountains attract thousands of visitors every year. “100 Things to Do in the North Georgia Mountains Before You Die” is just a sampling of some of the best experiences throughout the region along with sample itineraries and insider tips outlined here to inspire even the most seasoned traveler.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia is entering a new political era in 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time this century, Georgia will have a new lieutenant governor and a new Speaker of the House when lawmakers convene the 157th General Assembly in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. This is also the first time in more than 60...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia's MARTA boss wants to expand service in Atlanta metro area

(The Center Square) — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority recently unveiled the first of its new railcars for its network. The $646 million cars are expected to start service in 2025. MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood spoke with The Center Square during the event about what’s next for the transit agency, funding and possible expansion to new areas. What investment might be next, and what might MARTA...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, FDA using blockchain tech, Savannah's dark history

LISTEN: On the Monday Jan. 2 edition of Georgia Today: Virtual OB-GYN visits, the FDA is utilizing blockchain technology, and Savannah's dark history. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This is the first episode of the new year. Happy New Year to you. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode: Will an online maternal health care program help mothers across the state? One Atlanta OB-GYN practice is looking to find out. The FDA is using blockchain technology to track your food from farm to table. And we'll revisit a story we really enjoyed: the story of how Savannah's scariest stories aren't about ghosts. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Big Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Cancelled

Nothing happens quickly or easily on the Las Vegas Strip. Counties in Georgia with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Georgia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Click for more.Counties in Georgia with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVCFOX

New 2023 Georgia fishing regulations now available

To help you plan to spend more time outdoors and wetting a line at your favorite lake, pond, stream or river, the updated 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is now available, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). “The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

New Georgia law brings fresh opportunity for food truck owners

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new year means new laws, and Georgia has several now in effect. Under House Bill 14-43, food trucks can operate in any Georgia county under just one permit. “It’s a really big deal because now we’ve been pretty requested all over. But some places we...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA

