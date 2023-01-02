ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Son suspected of shooting mother, man at Houston home, police say

HOUSTON - A man is suspected of shooting his mother multiple times and shooting another man to death at a Houston home, police say. The shooting was reported around midnight Friday in the 2300 block of Binley Drive. Authorities arrived on the scene and found a man, believed to be...
HOUSTON, TX
KSLTV

Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
fox26houston.com

Man dead after crash near west Houston, allegedly racing

HOUSTON - A man is dead after a car crash near west Houston where he was possibly racing another car. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, a man was driving a white Ford F-250 southbound at 8600 Fry Road. A woman was driving northbound in a gray Mazda CX-9 and was turning left onto Morrison Grove Drive.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects

While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
HOUSTON, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation

The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX
fox26houston.com

IH-610 North Loop Eastbound at Ella reopened following deadly crash

HOUSTON - UPDATE: Houston police have reopened the roadway following a deadly crash on Friday night. No additional details have been released. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area of I-610 North Loop eastbound at Ella due to a deadly crash. According to Houston police, the crash occurred just...
HOUSTON, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found

Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

VIDEO: Pablo Patino seen climbing out of house while it's on fire after standoff in Spring

A neighbor captured video of Pablo Patino Bustos, 28, climbing out of the roof of his own house he set on fire after an hours-long standoff in Spring, Texas. Authorities said the standoff began after the ex-wife of Bustos went to the home to pick up some items with them present as she thought he might be there. As they were clearing the house, they came into contact with Bustos who said he had a gun and officers pulled back and set up a perimeter. (Video Courtesy of Warren Garrett/Neighbor)
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Standoff with house fire suspect in Spring

A Houston SWAT team is surrounding a house where a domestic violence suspect refuses to come out and heavy smoke can be seen coming from outside of the Breckenridge Park subdivision. FOX 26's Damali Keith is on the scene to give us more information.
HOUSTON, TX

