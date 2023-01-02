Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Egypt Receives Back Looted Ancient Sarcophagus From Houston MuseumPrateek DasguptaHouston, TX
Houston's Gluttonous Buffet Guide: 8 Places to Get Your Eat OnCorrie WritingHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Family says man accused of dual shooting is related to man who went missing in the Houston Heights
The family of Stephen Burkes confirmed that he's related to the 26-year-old man who was found in the Port of Houston who went missing in the Heights in November.
21-year-old charged in fatal shooting at METRO stop near Greenspoint Mall, docs show
Charging documents say the 21-year-old suspect ran into the mall after the shooting and attempted to hide in the food court before being arrested.
Child almost struck by gunfire after confrontation inside of convenience store turns deadly
Police said the victim who was shot was reportedly the driver of the car the child was in. The driver was in an altercation with another man inside a gas station that spilled outside in the parking lot.
Self-defense? Customer fired 9-shots, killed man robbing patrons in Houston Taqueria
HOUSTON - Houston police are asking a bystander who shot and killed a man who was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. The video showed the masked man walking into a taqueria in the 6800 block of South Gessner Rd.
Son suspected of shooting mother, man at Houston home, police say
HOUSTON - A man is suspected of shooting his mother multiple times and shooting another man to death at a Houston home, police say. The shooting was reported around midnight Friday in the 2300 block of Binley Drive. Authorities arrived on the scene and found a man, believed to be...
Man fatally shot near METRO stop outside Greenspoint Mall in north Houston, police say
According to HPD, the man was transported in critical condition but later died at the hospital. A possible suspect has been reportedly detained.
Taqueria owner still in shock after customer allegedly shoots, kills robbery suspect in SW Houston
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the moment several customers drop to the floor, shortly after the robber shouts and waives what appears to be a gun. That's when a customer fires his gun.
Wrongly Accused: 54-Year-Old Houston Man Had Charges Dropped From Alleged Drunk Driving Incident
Criminal charges against a man accused of being under the influence when he struck and killed 6-year-old Darien Lewis with his truck have been dropped. 54-Year-Old Houston Man Who Was Mistakenly Accused of Drunk Driving Had His Charges Dropped. Following the young boy’s death, Pedro Hernandez, 52, was charged with...
Police search for customer who shot, killed robber in restaurant
HOUSTON — A customer credited with shooting and killing a robbery suspect at a restaurant left before police arrived. Houston police said a man walked into a taqueria just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and gloves, KRTK reported. Approximately 10 customers were inside at the time.
Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
Lanes open after 4-vehicle crash on Gulf Freeway sent at least 4 to the hospital, police say
Lanes are open, but backups remain after authorities say at least four people were hospitalized after a major wreck early Saturday.
Man dead after crash near west Houston, allegedly racing
HOUSTON - A man is dead after a car crash near west Houston where he was possibly racing another car. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, a man was driving a white Ford F-250 southbound at 8600 Fry Road. A woman was driving northbound in a gray Mazda CX-9 and was turning left onto Morrison Grove Drive.
Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects
While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation
The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
Texas Woman Kidnapped Friend's 2-Day-Old Baby & Pretended It Was Hers
The woman asked to hold the baby and then fled.
IH-610 North Loop Eastbound at Ella reopened following deadly crash
HOUSTON - UPDATE: Houston police have reopened the roadway following a deadly crash on Friday night. No additional details have been released. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area of I-610 North Loop eastbound at Ella due to a deadly crash. According to Houston police, the crash occurred just...
Houston man in custody following Friday robbery at Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man is in custody and could face federal charges after a robbery at a bank in Beaumont Friday. It happened at the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding a bank robbery at 3:47 p.m.
VIDEO: Pablo Patino seen climbing out of house while it's on fire after standoff in Spring
A neighbor captured video of Pablo Patino Bustos, 28, climbing out of the roof of his own house he set on fire after an hours-long standoff in Spring, Texas. Authorities said the standoff began after the ex-wife of Bustos went to the home to pick up some items with them present as she thought he might be there. As they were clearing the house, they came into contact with Bustos who said he had a gun and officers pulled back and set up a perimeter. (Video Courtesy of Warren Garrett/Neighbor)
Standoff with house fire suspect in Spring
A Houston SWAT team is surrounding a house where a domestic violence suspect refuses to come out and heavy smoke can be seen coming from outside of the Breckenridge Park subdivision. FOX 26's Damali Keith is on the scene to give us more information.
