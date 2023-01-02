ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

Clayton student on Berry College list

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 2 days ago

ROME, Ga. — Lukas Haritos of Clayton has been named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Berry College, a liberal arts school with some 2,200 students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better while carrying at least 12 semester hours. Berry College’s 27,000-acre campus in northern Georgia is […]

