Clayton student on Berry College list
ROME, Ga. — Lukas Haritos of Clayton has been named to the fall semester Dean’s List at Berry College, a liberal arts school with some 2,200 students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better while carrying at least 12 semester hours. Berry College’s 27,000-acre campus in northern Georgia is […]
