Drake shows off 42 diamonds necklace representing all the 'engagement rings' for the times he almost proposed
Drake took to Instagram on Saturday night to share new snaps of his impressive diamond necklace. The God's Plan rapper, 36, showed off the impressive jewelry piece that features 42 diamonds to represent "engagement rings" for "all the times he thought about it but never did it." The Canadian crooner...
WWD
Extreme Cashmere Weather: Amsterdam-based Cult Brand Adds Warmth to London’s Chiltern Street
LONDON — The world of cashmere. Extreme Cashmere, the Amsterdam-based cult brand, has taken over Ssōne’s store on London’s Chiltern Street, neighbors with Andre Balazs’ luxury hotel and restaurant, Chiltern Firehouse, fashion label Casely-Hayford, and newly opened lab-diamond brand Kimai.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Ssōne is a contemporary women’s fashion apparel and lifestyle brand. The affluent street is the place for sustainable brands with a slow ethos. Extreme Cashmere has taken full rein of Ssōne for three months until February — turning it into a colorful world...
wmagazine.com
A Jewelry Collection That Defies Gravity
A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique. In 2007, when Gaia Repossi became the Creative Director of...
Hypebae
BLACKPINK's ROSÉ Stars in Tiffany & Co.'s New Lock Collection
BLACKPINK‘s ROSÉ is the face of Tiffany & Co.‘s global launch of its Lock collection. The latest offering features a gilded gathering of rings, earrings and pendants arriving in a lustrous rose gold finish. The precious items highlight the jeweler’s immaculate designs and attention to detail as...
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Hypebae
Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box
Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
CNBC
How I bring in $4.8 million a year selling jewelry in NYC
When Al Sandimirova came to the U.S. from Russia in 2009, they took a job making $4 an hour at a gold refinery in New York City's Diamond District. To make extra money, they began designing and selling their own jewelry online. In the first year, they brought in $165,000. Since then, Sandimirova has grown their side hustle, which is called Automic Gold, into a $4.8 million business that designs jewelry marketed to the LGBTQ+ community.
A New Book Documents How Designer Ken Scott Championed Freedom with Florals and Flying Colors
Serving as a reminder that the American Heartland has been, and continues to be, a place where fashion talent is incubated is a just-released coffee table book on the designer Ken Scott. “He’s the designer of some of the most colorful clothes in the world today,” crowed Vogue in 1966, calling him, “the boy who started way back in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and made it as Mr. Famous International in Milan.” Fifty-five years later, Alessandro Michele was responsible for reviving Scott’s notoriety through the Ken Scott x Gucci Epilogue capsule launched for resort 2021.
CNBC
6 designer bags that are 'actually worth the money'—and ones you may 'regret' buying: Shopping expert
It's time to start treating handbags like a legitimate investment. In 2020, the investment potential of handbags outpaced rare artwork, cars and whiskey, according to Art Market Research. By 2027, the market is expected to reach $100 billion, compared to today's $72 billion. As the founder of Rebag, a designer...
Tory Burch ‘Semi-Annual Sale’: The biggest deals on handbags, shoes and more
Tory Burch is cutting prices on several items as part of its “Semi-Annual Sale.”. The sale, which runs through Monday, Jan. 9, gives an additional 25% off already marked down items. The extra discount is available on many popular Tory Burch handbags, shoes and clothing styles. Here’s a look...
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
hypebeast.com
Ferragamo's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is an Ode to La-La Land
Following his debut at the label’s helm in Milan in September, creative director Maximilian Davis has presented his first pre-fall collection for Ferragamo in the brand’s headquarters. The line reflects Salvatore Ferragamo’s influence in Los Angeles, where the namesake founder opened a store in the spring of 1923,...
Gucci Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit With a Special Capsule Collection Full of Cheer
Gucci wants to help you channel good health and prosperity in 2023. The Italian fashion house has released a special capsule collection that celebrates the Year of the Rabbit. The occasion, one of the 12 animal-themed years in the Chinese zodiac, will return at the Lunar New Year on January 22, 2023. An assortment of Gucci ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories in a variety of bright, lucky colors and bunny-centric motifs and graffiti prints were designed to bring you abundance and good fortune. In the capsule, you’ll find everything from stylish athletic gear designed for you to move around in, including a technical...
Stella McCartney on Building a More Sustainable Fashion Industry in 2023
Stella McCartney has long been at the forefront of fashion’s sustainability movement. But despite a flurry of climate commitments from brands in recent years, change has remained slow across the industry at large. In fact, figures provided by the United Nations Fashion Charter suggest just 15 percent of its signatories—those most committed to environmental action—are on track to achieve the 1.5 degrees celsius pathway set out by the Paris Agreement. “Greenwashing is a phrase for a reason,” the designer tells Vogue via Zoom from her Wiltshire home. “Our industry is very good at PR and very good at making things seem other than they really are.”
23 Stores Like Aritzia to Help You Elevate Your Wardrobe
Here are 23 stores like Aritzia to shop right now. If you love the brand’s elevated basics (and the famous Super Puff coat), these clothing brands will help you nail the aesthetic—all while putting your own spin to things.
Quinta Brunson Soars in 6-Inch Gucci Heels & Painted Florals for ‘The View’
Quinta Brunson brought vibrant color to a rainy day in New York City while appearing on “The View.” The Emmy Award-winning star arrived to the talk show’s studios on Wednesday, wearing a bubble-sleeved minidress. Her style included slit long sleeves with rounded scrunched shoulders and cuffs, covered in a large-scale blue, orange and black painter-like floral print. The artistic piece was paired with silver hoop earrings to allow the prints to make a greater splash. Brunson’s ensemble was finished with a bright orange leather rectangular clutch, complete with a silver curbed chain top handle. When it came to footwear, Brunson strapped into a...
Refinery29
Mood Jewelry Is Back — & All Grown-Up
Some of my earliest memories of experimenting with personal style include acquiring a sizable collection of mood rings. Most were run-of-the-mill versions from museum gift shops, while the more trendy pieces came from every Y2K kid’s favorite mall mainstay, Claire’s – both complete with the color card for an accurate reading. Now, thanks to brands like Studs, Rhyden, and Astrid & Miyu, mood-reflecting jewelry has crept back into the accessories trend circuit some 15 years later, in part due to the resurgence of our never-ending affinity for nostalgia and playful kitsch.
Kristin Cavallari Revamps Night-Out Style With Slick Minidress & Uncommon James Jewelry
Kristin Cavallari brought her effortless style to Instagram this week. The “Hills” star snapped a mirror selfie before stepping out on Wednesday night, wearing a sharp black minidress. Her off-the-shoulder style featured a slim fit, complemented by a curved upper bodice and a lightly ruched skirt. Cavallari completed her outfit with layered gold rings, as well as a thick gold watch. However, these weren’t Cavallari’s only accessories of the night. She added a dash of glamour to her going-out ensemble with a set of $68 post earrings from her own brand, Uncommon James. The “Life of the Party” style featured a gold-toned base with...
hypebeast.com
Dior Adds Protective Shrouds to Its B31 Footwear Model
You can tell that footwear has been one of ‘s primary focuses in recent memory just be the sheer volume of various installments that it has revealed in this latter half of the year. The French fashion house debuted collaborative kicks alongside Tremaine Emory‘s Denim Tears imprint, and now it’s showing off forthcoming B31 makeups that are modified with protective shrouds.
WWD
Balmain Beauty, IFF, L’Oréal and Byredo Make Executive Changes
PARIS – A new year often heralds new executive structures, as Balmain Beauty, IFF, L’Oréal France and Byredo can attest. Balmain Beauty has appointed Hans Dorsinville as its first creative director. The executive is known for his breakthrough work over the past 25-plus years championing diversity, inclusion and empowerment, which chimes with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing’s ethos.More from WWDL'Oreal RTW Spring 2023Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Most recently, Dorsinville was chief creative officer at Gotham, a fashion and beauty branding agency. He also worked at McCann Worldgroup advertising agency’s speciality...
