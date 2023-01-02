ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Goodbye America
2d ago

I don't mind fixing the roads but don't use asphalt, use concrete. I know why you use asphalt so you have a permanent job. criminals

5
Brian Laveirge
2d ago

so it was in place under Snyder. Now, with democrat control, they could pass law to reduce this tax. Will they, nope, never when was the last time democrats lowered taxes

3
Johnboy1234
2d ago

6th highest and where I live, worst roads. My gas tax goes to other cities, I believe

7
Related
plymouthvoice.com

Whitmer’s auto job race to the bottom

Jan. 4, 2023 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Governor’s electric vehicle policies are helping kill the auto jobs she claims to care about. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to be known for creating jobs in Michigan’s all-important auto industry. In October, she proudly declared that “since taking office, we’ve announced 30,000+ auto jobs and counting.” But “announced” is different from “created,” and she’s walking back earlier claims that she has overseen actual job growth.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michiganders increasingly moving out of state, study shows

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, more people moved out of Michigan to other states instead of moving in, according to an annual migration study conducted by Atlas Van Lines, a national moving company. The study, which has been published since 1993, tracks the nation's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jake Wells

Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters

hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Will Michigan minimum wage increase impact small businesses?

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan’s minimum wage is seeing a slight increase in 2023, going from $9.87 an hour to $10.10 an hour. This raise is part of the state’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Act, passed in 2018, which aimed to raise Michigan’s minimum wage up to $12.05 by 2030.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Michigan – Did You Know About These Outdoor Smoking Laws?

It is crazy to think that just 12 years ago, smoking indoors was still legal in Michigan. Remember the days of going into a restaurant and being asked by a host if you preferred smoking or non-smoking seating? How about lighting up at a bar? I can't even imagine doing that now, but there is still some confusion when it comes to smoking outside in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Governor Whitmer vowed to expand Michigan gun control laws

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to expand Michigan’s gun control laws during the 2023 legislative session. She made the declaration during her swearing in ceremony at the capitol in Lansing, pledging to pass “Red Flag” gun confiscation, implement universal background checks, and mandate that all law-abiding gun owners lock up their personal firearms in the home.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan

Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

What do experts predict will happen with gas prices in 2023?

Gas prices aren't nearly as bad as what we saw last year, but they are on the rise once again, and the big question is: will the lower prices stick around?. As of Wednesday, prices in metro Detroit are around $3.23 per gallon, which is 16 cents more than last week, but a far cry from when prices peaked at $5.31 over the summer.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Is Michigan prepared to be a climate refuge?

In a not-so-distant future, it’s possible that places like Houston, Texas could have summers that feel more like Pakistan. It’s part of the way our planet is transforming due to climate change, and some areas will be more affected than others. While the South could be too hot...
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

Palisades nuclear plant owners will try again to reopen Michigan plant

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. After the federal government denied its request for money to reopen the Palisades nuclear power plant on Lake Michigan the facility’s owner said it will try again. Holtec International announced Monday that it will reapply...
MICHIGAN STATE

