This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Last Friday night, Officers observed a vehicle drive over a curb/retaining wall at the Phillips 66, 216 West Broadway Boulevard. Officers made contact with the driver, and during the course of the investigation it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he failed to provide an adequate breath sample and refused to provide a blood sample. A search warrant was obtained, and a blood draw was conducted. Isidro Alejo Ubaldo, 43, of Sedalia, was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO