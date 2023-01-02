Read full article on original website
TERESA LYNETTE “T.T.” MARTIN
Teresa Lynette “T.T.” Martin, 53, of Waverly, MO, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Victory Christian Fellowship in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Waverly Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to family choice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
RONALD WILLIAM “BILL” RACKLEY
Ronald William “Bill” Rackley, 61, of New Franklin passed away December 29, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center. Bill was born in St. Louis on September 25, 1961 a son of Ronald Eugene and Joan Rosenkoetter Rackley. Bill was a 1979 graduate of New Franklin High School. He married Kelly Ann Pihana on August 18, 1980 at the New Franklin United Methodist Church.
DAVID ROBERT RASSE
David Robert Rasse passed away at his home early Christmas morning, December 25, 2022. Dave was diagnosed with the hepatitis C virus, geno type 2B in 2003. Per David’s request, it is to be acknowledged that his death was due to multiple complications which evolved during and following treatment for the hepatitis C virus.
Memorial service for Elizabeth A. "Betty" Hausam, 95, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Broadway Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life for Carolyn V. Baker, 82, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday,...
Obituary & Services: Debra Sue Huff
Debbie Sue Huff, age 51, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. Debbie was born the daughter of Henry and Betty (Moss) Zimmer on March 21, 1971, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1989 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Debbie was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe, Missouri. Debbie was in the Girl Scouts during her younger years, and softball was a favorite activity of Debbie’s. Her hobbies included spending lots of time with her family, watching the Bachelor, and spending time with her friends using her God-given gift of gab.
PRIVATE PESTICIDE APPLICATOR TRAINING DATES SET
The University of Missouri Extension is offering pesticide applicator training classes at several locations in the KMMO listening area. The private pesticide applicator license issued by the Missouri Department of Agriculture is required for producers wanting to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides. Agricultural producers needing to obtain or renew certification of this license must take this pesticide safety training every five years.
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN PEDESTRIAN AND VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Holden woman was moderately injured in a pedestrian and vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, January 2, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Keith Smith rolled backwards and ran onto a leg of 60-year-old Kathleen Smith after she slipped and fell.
HIGGINSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE APPOINTMENTS TO SEVERAL BOARDS
The Higginsville Board of Aldermen approved several appointments to the Building Code Board of Appeals and the Industrial Development Authority during its meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Higginsville Mayor Donald Knehans appointed Jeff Gash, Robert Nolte, and Larry Meinershagen to the Building Code Board of Appeals. Knehans also appointed...
Sedalia Police Reports for January 3, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Last Friday night, Officers observed a vehicle drive over a curb/retaining wall at the Phillips 66, 216 West Broadway Boulevard. Officers made contact with the driver, and during the course of the investigation it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he failed to provide an adequate breath sample and refused to provide a blood sample. A search warrant was obtained, and a blood draw was conducted. Isidro Alejo Ubaldo, 43, of Sedalia, was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated.
SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION ANNOUNCES FIFTEEN YEAR CERTIFICATE FROM MISSOURI STATE HISTORICAL PRESERVATION OFFICE
Saline County Presiding Commissioner Becky Plattner announced that Saline County has been presented with a 15 year certificate from the Missouri State Historical Preservation Office as a Certified County Government during its meeting on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Plattner gave recognition to Saline County Assessor Jessica Goodman for continuing certification...
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
School Late Start
Santa Fe High School of Alma and Santa Fe Elementary of Waverly 2 Hour Late Start.
Holden Woman Injured When Truck Backs Over Her Leg
A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle mishap that occurred Monday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 1998 Dodge truck, operated by 62-year-old Keith B. Smith of Holden, was backing up at 731 NW 501 just after 6 p.m., when 60-year-old Kathleen M. Smith, a pedestrian, slipped and fell, and the truck rolled backwards onto her leg.
Two Deaths In Chillicothe Police Report
One hundred four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 10:19 a.m., Officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington St. for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed due. 12:21 p.m., Officers responded to the...
Most Wanted Arrest
A woman on the Livingston County Most Wanted list since August of 2021 was arrested in Indiana. Forty-eight-year-old Stacy Lynn Crist of Marion, IN was arrested Tuesday morning in Grant County, IN. the arrest was on a Livingston County probation violation warrant. Crist had been on probation since her guilty plea for possession of a controlled substance in May of 2021.
Richmond Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Monday
A Richmond woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:11 Monday morning on I-35 at Levee Road as 47-year-old Richmond resident Raymond A. Linder headed northbound. Troopers say Linder lost control, spun out of control, and collided...
ODESSA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was seriously injured in a UTV accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to a Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Dylan Nelson of Odessa, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
CARROLL COUNTY BRIDGE PROJECT SOUTH OF CARROLLTON NOW COMPLETE
A bridge rehabilitation project on U.S. Highway 65 in Carroll County, over Moss Creek Drainage Ditch, is now complete. Crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation completed the project which began August 15, 2022. During construction, temporary traffic signals were in place to guide motorists through the single-lane work...
Richmond Teen Arrested For Meth Possession
A Richmond ten is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested in Lafayette County Tuesday afternoon. Troop A of the Highway Patrol say 18-year-old Richmond resident Adalynn E. Coggins was arrested at 12:56 P.M. Tuesday for felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.
Historic Burkholder-O'Keefe House in Moberly, Missouri is over 150 years old
Burkholder-O'Keefe House in Moberly, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This is one of those homes where at first glance, you might wonder if people suggest it's haunted. Not every home that looks haunted actually is. Here, however, stands some history.
