ktbb.com
Officials identify man shot, killed by Mineola PD in Quitman
QUITMAN – A custodial death report has identified a man who was shot and killed by Mineola Police Department officers on Dec. 22 in Quitman and given new details of the incident. According to our news partner KETK, the report says Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle. Officers reported they initially tried to stop Vancleave because of reports of theft from the Walmart on NE Loop 564 in Mineola. Store employees provided a description of the alleged thief’s vehicle that was leaving the parking lot, according to the report. Officers then tried to stop Vancleave’s vehicle. The report said during the stop Vancleave allegedly tried to hit one of the officers with his vehicle.
ktbb.com
Three injured, building damaged after 18-wheeler crashes into Chandler Community Center
CHANDLER – Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment Friday morning after a five-car crash involving an 18-wheeler that struck the Chandler City Hall and Community Center, causing damage to the building. According to our news partner KETK, police say a car was traveling southbound on Sawmill Road across Highway 31 around 6:10 a.m. when it was hit by an 18-wheeler traveling eastbound on the highway. The crash caused both vehicles to go into the parking lot of city hall, according to police, hitting three other unoccupied cars in the parking lot before crashing into the side of the building that houses the economic development corporation.
ktbb.com
Missing woman found in Gregg County
LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office reports that after being missing for over a day, 77-year-old Retha Pauls has been found. She had last been seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. at a home on Tryon Road near the Williams Road intersection in Longview. Officials say Pauls suffers from a medical condition and requires medication.
ktbb.com
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating reported runaway
LINDALE – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reported runaway identified as Alannis Skye Loving. According to a news release, the father reported that his daughter had run away from their home on County Road 431 near Lindale. The report was made on October 18, 2022, and several leads on her whereabouts have proved to be unreliable, according to officials. The father has made contact with Skye by text in the recent past. Skye is a white female, 16 years of age, 5’2”, 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She is not on any medications and does not suffer from any physical or mental illness. It was also reported that Skye frequently runs away from home and does have friends in the Lindale area. If you have any information as to Skye’s whereabouts, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
ktbb.com
New queen looks forward to Rose Festival
TYLER — The queen of the 90th Texas Rose Festival is Laura Elaine Bryan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Arnold Bryan. The All Saints Episcopal School graduate and SMU sophomore was introduced Thursday evening along with her court and the festival theme, “The Story of Film.” Laura’s family has been involved with the festival since 1973 — she herself was an attendant to the queen in 2010. Laura says she’s honored to be chosen — and really looking forward to the big event. She tells KTBB, “I think the festival really just brings everyone together…It’s such a staple of Tyler, and it’s one of the first things people ask me about when I say I’m from here.”
ktbb.com
Charges and bond announced in reported escape/chase/break-in incident
TYLER – A Smith County Jail inmate faces three new charges after a reported escape, chase, and break-in incident. According to our news partner KETK, Timothy Chappelle, 41, was charged with escape while arrested/confined felony and two counts of burglary of habitation. The man was initially booked into jail for a criminal mischief charge. His bond total is now $1.38 million. Officials earlier reported that Chappelle escaped Tuesday while being transported to a different location and was eventually arrested the same day after breaking into two houses. A detention officer was transporting Chappelle from the north jail to the central jail around 1 p.m.
ktbb.com
Sheriff’s office searches property for remains of teen who went missing in 2009
ATHENS – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has been searching a property near Athens for the remains of Heather Cannon, who was 15 when she went missing in 2009. According to our news partner KETK, law enforcement said they obtained a tip that Cannon was buried on a property near Highway 175 West outside Athens heading towards Eustace. The sheriff’s office also received a search warrant for the property. Authorities said the teenager was reported missing from the property they have been searching. Cannon was last seen on August 27, 2009, in the company of her biological father, Jerral Allen Whitley. Officials say Whitley refused to take a polygraph test after Heather’s disappearance. Officials said they would continue the search through Saturday.
ktbb.com
Kilgore ISD agrees to settlement offer in 2016 tax revenue lawsuit
KILGORE – Six years after its filing, a lawsuit alleging improper collection of tax revenues against Kilgore ISD has reached a preliminary settlement, according to the district. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit requested relief and a refund of taxes totaling $4 million that were collected after the district repealed the local optional homestead exemption in 2015 when the Texas Legislature was working to make the exemption mandatory. According to our news partner KETK, the district said in its statement that Kilgore ISD taxpayers should soon expect to receive “first notices containing information regarding the class action settlement details.”
