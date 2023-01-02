ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42 House Calls: Becoming healthier in 2023

By Nicole Cook
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue.

This week, Dr. Celeste discusses the future of COVID-19 vaccines and ways that you can become healthier this year.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis . Feel free to send us questions for Dr. Reese-Willis at Housecalls@CBS42.com or message us on Facebook.

