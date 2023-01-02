Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Ky. officers fatally shoot man who posed ‘deadly threat’
Officers fatally shot a man in eastern Kentucky after he became “ a deadly threat to law enforcement,” state police said in a statement.
wymt.com
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
wklw.com
Floyd Co Man Arrested following Chase
An ATV chase has led to the arrest of a Floyd Co man. According to the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy was attempting to stop an ATV that was reportedly driving recklessly in the Garrett community of Floyd Co. The driver however, sped up and drove toward the Deputy, but the Deputy managed to jump out of the way. A pursuit began along Stone Coal Road and Route 7 that only ended when the ATV crashed. Arrested was 43 year-old Jamie Scott of Garrett. He was charged with DUI, fleeing Police, Reckless Driving and other charges. He was lodged in the Floyd Co Jail.
wymt.com
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man and a 17-year-old girl lost their lives Tuesday night during a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police confirmed. Two others were sent to the hospital after the accident that happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Dec. 14 and returned 19 felony indictments, three felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
q95fm.net
Mingo County Man Arrested On Drug Offenses and Traffic Violations
The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested a man yesterday for drug offenses and traffic violations. Deputy TJ and Cpl. Williams arrested Brian Adkins on several charges such as Possession of Controlled Substances, possession with intent to deliver, no insurance, driving left of center and driving on a suspended license.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
WVSP: West Virginia school bus driver was under the influence of drugs during crash that sent 6 students to hospital
The school bus driver involved in a crash that sent six children to the hospital in Wayne County was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to West Virginia State Police.
wymt.com
Police investigating deadly crash in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash late last week left one Pike County man dead. Kentucky State Police troopers say it happened just after 10:30 Friday night on U.S. 460 in Elkhorn City. When police got to the scene, they discovered a car, driven by Chase Caudill, 20, of...
wymt.com
KSP: One person dead after officer-involved shooting
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT)- At least one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Hazard. Trooper Matt Gayheart told WYMT Kentucky State Police was called to the scene on Krypton Lick Branch Road shortly after 11:00 Monday morning. We know multiple agencies were called to the scene, but we do...
wymt.com
One in critical condition following police chase in Southwest Virginia
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - A police chase that went through at least two counties in Southwest Virginia ends with an arrest and a man in critical condition at a Pike County hospital. On Thursday, December 29th, officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a police chase that...
20-year-old dead after crash in Pike County, Kentucky
ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post says troopers responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash that left a 20-year-old dead in Pike County. According to police, the crash happened on Dec. 30, 2022, around 10:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 in Elkhorn City. Troopers found that Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek, […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 20, 2022-JANUARY 1, 2023
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 20, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 71 ARRESTS,...
Sheriff releases name of West Virginia deputy who hit, killed 13-year-old, State Police investigate
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington. West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the deputy driving the cruiser as Jeffrey Racer. […]
WVNT-TV
Name of Cabell County deputy who hit and killed 13-year-old in Huntington released
UPDATE (11:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2): The name of the deputy who hit and killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington has been released. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Jeffrey Racer was driving the cruiser that struck and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson on Friday, Dec. 30.
WSAZ
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police released new information after a teenager was hit and killed Friday night in Huntington. Troopers say the 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. The family identified the victim as...
WSAZ
Crash sends car into creek, one to the hospital
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A rollover crash Tuesday afternoon along Enslow Boulevard landed a car in Fourpole Creek and sent one person to the hospital, according to Huntington Police at the scene and Cabell County 911 dispatchers. The accident was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of...
wymt.com
Ky. domestic violence shelters, outpatient recovery centers seeking donations for clients
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the holiday season, many of us are inspired to give back to local outreach organizations and shelters. However, for some local facilities, staff members are asking that the season of giving extend beyond the holidays. For facilities like Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services, it cares...
wymt.com
Martin County declares state of emergency over ongoing water issues
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Another county in our area has declared a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues. Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty made the announcement late Friday evening. Lafferty said in a video shared on the Martin County, KY Fiscal Court Facebook page the designation will help officials request additional resources.
West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
Comments / 0