Ryan Daniel Gangestad
Ryan Daniel Gangestad, 39, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Clarion, Iowa, passed away at his home on January 1, 2023, in Des Moines. Memorial services for Ryan Gangestad will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Red Shed Event Center, 908 2nd Street North West in Clarion.
Stanley John Mayland
Stanley John Mayland, 75, of Britt passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023 at Hancock County Health Systems. Graveside services for Stanley Mayland will be held at a later date. www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home. 178 Center Street West. Britt, Iowa, 50525. 641-843-3839.
Joyce E. Foust
Joyce E. Foust, 72 of Forest City, died Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa. Memorial services for Joyce will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 18508 East HWY 69, Forest City with Pastor Jonathan Walberg officiating.
Leland Hummel
Leland Hummel, 92, most recently a resident of Garner, IA, a lifelong Klemme, IA area resident and farmer, died, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Concord Care Center, garner, IA. Public funeral service will be Monday, January 9, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at the Immanuel Reformed UCC-Klemme, IA. The Rev....
NIACC Pappajohn Center now accepting applications for Spring 2023 Venture School
The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center is now accepting applications for the Spring 2023 cohort of the University of Iowa Venture School program. The Spring 2023 program will be held as a hybrid in-person/online on Wednesday evenings, and will begin with an in-person orientation session on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Doris Smith
Doris Smith, 95, of Britt passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha. Funeral services for Doris Smith will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Kristin Peters officiating. Visitation...
22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 17
This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City. In a 54-41 win over Belmond-Klemme, Karly Lambert had a game-high 17 points; she added seven rebounds, 7-13 from the free throw line, and 2/3 from three-point range. In a 65-51 win over Crestwood,...
Winnebago ISU Extension to Hold Business Succession Workshop
The Winnebago County ISU Extension Office is sponsoring an important seminar that will help area families of farmers and business owners. It deals with planning for business and farm succession. Noted spokesperson and CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame inductee Jolene Brown will lead the workshop at the Branding Iron in...
Garner Parks and Recreation Ask for Purchase Approvals
The Garner Parks and Recreation Department approached the city council about two purchases they feel need to be made. One had to do with a piece of workout equipment that had reached its limit of usefulness. The other purchase will come with cheers from Garner residents who walk their dogs...
Winnebago County to Make Minor Reclassification Changes
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were alerted in a recent meeting that there may need to be some minor reclassifications done to drainage districts near city streets. Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders realized the issue and brought it before the board. Meinders and his office then had...
Winnebago Roads Deal with Ice and Snow from the Storm
Ice Storm Warnings were issued, but the storm did not produce as much as forecasters thought it would. The Winnebago County Road Department was not going to take any chances according to Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. Not only were prevention measures taking place, but Meinders crew was also making...
