GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Tom Whitmore Post 28 of The American Legion is announcing the 9th Annual Music For Vets event. This Benefit show will be held this Saturday, January 7, 2022, starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Island Pavilion in Green River, Wyoming. Tickets are $15 the day of the show, or available online at tomwhitmorepost28.org. There will be raffles, music, and more! All ages are welcome to attend. There will also be an after-party from midnight to 2 a.m. at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 building afterward. WyoRadio and Whisler Chevrolet are proud sponsors of this event.

GREEN RIVER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO