UPDATE: Missing Wyoming Runaway Found Safe
UPDATE: Police now say she has been found and is safe. Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in finding Snow White, who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:
Janet “Darleen” Sexton (February 18, 1937 – December 28, 2022)
Janet “Darleen” Sexton, 85, of Green River, WY, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2022 at the Church of Christ, 605 Clark Street, Green River, WY.
Westbound traffic on I-80 closed to Rock Springs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Dangerous road conditions have led to the Wyoming Department of Transportation closing I-80 to all westbound traffic from the I-25 intersection in Cheyenne to Rock Springs. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the road is expected to remain closed for the next 12–14 hours. The...
RS City Council members and newly elected Mayor Max Mickelson meet for the first time this year
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Newly elected Rock Springs City Council members were sworn in last night prior to the first council meeting of 2023. City Council members now include Tom Allen, Jeannie Demas, Larry Hickerson, Tim Robinson, Brent Bettolo, Randy Hanson, Dan Pedri, and Robb Zotti. Max Mickelson was sworn in as the new Mayor of Rock Springs as well.
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall (October 24, 1968 – December 22, 2022)
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall, 54, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at her mother’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; there will be no services at her request.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 3, 2023
Today – Isolated snow showers between 9 am and 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8....
Donald Lindsley (October 27, 1960- January 1, 2023)
Donald Lindsley, 62, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.
Karla Jean Gunderson (July 17, 1931 – December 28, 2022 )
Karla Jean Gunderson, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her son’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
MHSC: Caring for our patients, serving our community
CEO Irene Richardson: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. As we welcome a new year, our Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County family continues to be committed to providing excellent, high-quality, compassionate care to our patients and to serving our community. We strive every day to exemplify our mission, compassionate care for...
Plane slides off runway during landing
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) —A flight into Rock Springs had an unusual — but safe — landing on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A Skywest commercial passenger airplane, arriving in Rock Springs from Denver at about 9:40 p.m., reportedly slid off the runway upon landing at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.
Snowman Stroll to return with 6 additional snowmen
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Snowman Stroll is set to return to Downtown Rock Springs on January 9, with six additional snowmen. In 2021, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint life-sized snowmen. Another six snowmen were added this year, also by local artists, so visitors and residents can enjoy twelve life-sized snowmen through Downtown Rock Springs. The snowmen will be on display from January 9 to February 28. The second annual Snowman Stroll was created by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA in partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center. The artists, their works are as follows:
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Music for Vets is coming back this Saturday
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Tom Whitmore Post 28 of The American Legion is announcing the 9th Annual Music For Vets event. This Benefit show will be held this Saturday, January 7, 2022, starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Island Pavilion in Green River, Wyoming. Tickets are $15 the day of the show, or available online at tomwhitmorepost28.org. There will be raffles, music, and more! All ages are welcome to attend. There will also be an after-party from midnight to 2 a.m. at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 building afterward. WyoRadio and Whisler Chevrolet are proud sponsors of this event.
