Idaho suspect appears in Pennsylvania court
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. (NBC) - The suspect in the brutal Idaho killings is in a Pennsylvania court Tuesday for an extradition hearing. Suspect Bryan Kohberger will not fight extradition. His public defender told "Today" that his client was "Calm" before the hearing. He said he also believes he'll be fully...
Democrat Katie Hobbs to take office as Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) - Katie Hobbs takes the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009. Power will transfer in a private ceremony at the state Capitol as Hobbs formally takes over from Republican Doug Ducey. A public inauguration for Hobbs and others taking statewide offices will be on Thursday.
