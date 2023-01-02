ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

What They're Saying: Lions Working to Be Playoff Team Every Year

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 2 days ago

Lions' locker room comments after defeating Bears.

Here is a sample of what was said in the locker room, immediately following Detroit's 41-10 victory at Ford Field against the Bears.

Dan Campbell

On the foundation being built with the players on the roster: “I think this is what you want them to taste. They need to feel this. They need to understand what this is, because this has got to become the norm. This has to become the norm, and then once you get -- you start to understand this. Then, it becomes, you’re playing for the division, you’re playing for where your seeding is going to be. That’s coming. But, right now, to get a taste of all this right now, and (to) be in the hunt , be in the run, I think is huge for our guys.”

DJ Chark

On the offense’s performance: “Oh, yeah, it was exciting. You know, that’s the offense that felt like the first game of the year. And, it’s crazy because although we did very well, we left a lot on the field today. And, I know that, you know when we get back to the film, we’re going to make sure we correct those things. But, you know, it’s just those the guys that we have, we just gobbled them up.”

On what this game meant to them, knowing it affects the team’s playoff chances: “I mean, I don’t think it was ever any doubt that -- we were coming in and (knew) what we had to do. Same for next week. We know what we have to do. We’re coming in, we’re going to work. We’re going to make sure we go out there, and let the chips fall where they may.”

James Houston

On wrapping his head around having the NFL record for sacks for a rookie in a player's first six games: "Not really. Not really. I mean, my job was to go out there and go get sacks, and that's what I do. And so, I'm just playing football."

On Detroit's 2022 rookie class: " I think that's really special, just having all this on that (defensive) line and we're just growing. We are learning each other. Every week , I feel like we're getting better and learning. Learning what we can do and what we can't do with each other. And so, as the years go on, I feel like it's just going to keep getting better and better and better."

Taylor Decker

On if the standard is now winning division titles and fighting for playoff spots: "The key for us will be consistency. We've had some success here recently, but it's going to be a question of: 'Can we sustain that not just over maybe an eight-game stretch, but over seasons and years?' And, I think that's what this organization is building this team for, to have sustained success. But, ultimately, it's up to us to go out there and do it. We have to show up every single week. You saw last week we didn't play well. And, that's a testament to the NFL, every single week. Doesn't matter who you're playing, you've got to show up, and you got to play and you got to perform. And, I think we're built the right way for that, and we just got to go do it."

Jared Goff

On how important it is for a young team to play meaningful football late in the season: “Yeah, it’s huge. Not every team, players, young guys get the opportunity to play in games like this. I mean, there were a bunch of guys here who have for the first half of their career, have not had that chance of playing a game in January that means something. And, we’re going to get that chance next week, and whether it gets us in or not, it’s not up to us. But, going in there, trying to win and see where everything falls at the end.”

Aidan Hutchinson

On being part of the rookies who are making contributions to put the team where it is: “Yeah, you know, it’s great. We got a lot of talented rookies on the team. It’s a good foundation for us, too. And yeah, man, it’s very exciting being out there and being a part of games like that.”

On being the first rookie defensive lineman to have three interceptions in a season: “It’s crazy. I’ve never touched the ball this much. Balls on the ground, balls in the air, I feel like I got a chance. So, it’s fun. It’s crazy to hear that stat, but I’m just out here doing my thing.”

Jamaal Williams

On his passionate “Hard Knocks” speech about the Lions' 2021 season and how special it is to have dug themselves out of the 1-6 hole: “Yeah, I just give credit to everybody in this locker room and everyone on the team. That we go to work every day, and we don’t let the outside noise get to us. And, we know what type of player we are. And, we go to work every day, we see each other every day. So, we know how we’re doing. And, I’m just proud of everybody in this locker room, just from Monday to Saturday. I’m not even talking about game day. The preparation, the mentality, just everybody being focused on what we are trying to do and what type of team we want to be. I’m just grateful to be on this team.”

Alim McNeill

On rebounding after tough losses: "You know, those are just different challenges thrown in our face that we can, if we want to be good in the future for years to come, there's different things that we're going to have to overcome. Taking a beating like that, coming back, bouncing back to get another W, that's the challenge in itself."

