Gameday: Suns Get Crucial Reinforcements vs. Knicks

The Phoenix Suns continue their road trip with a Monday night showdown at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

The Phoenix Suns have just two games left on their road trip, and the voyage back home will be very welcomed after winning just one-of-four games thus far.

The New York Knicks play host to the Suns at Madison Square Garden later tonight, and though Phoenix will still be without Devin Booker (groin), reinforcements are on their way.

Guards Landry Shamet and Cam Payne were listed as probable by the team yesterday, and looks as if they're all set to return to action.

Both should provide a huge boost to a Suns team that has been missing bodies in the backcourt through the month of December. Payne's abilities to run the floor behind Chris Paul and push the tempo is a nice change of pace.

Shamet, who replaced Booker while he was out during the initial three-game stretch prior to Christmas, scored exactly 31 points his prior two-of-three games before hitting the injury report himself.

The Suns enter Monday looking to defeat a Knicks team that recently stopped a five-game losing skid. Their previous four losses have come by an average of five points.

Forward Julius Randle has been a strong component of their play, hitting marks of 35, 41 and 35 points within the last four games. He leads the Knicks in points (24.1) and rebounds (9.7) per night.

Free agent addition Jalen Brunson (who Suns fans are very familiar with) is second in points with 20.2 averaged per night. He also leads New York in assists per game with 6.6.

Center Mitchell Robinson is currently tied at fourth in the league in blocks per night with 1.8. He had 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in New York's win over Houston on Saturday and has played a major role in helping the Knicks establish themselves as the third-best rebounding team in the NBA.

This will be the second meeting between the two squads this season, as the Suns emerged victorious in 116-95 fashion back on Nov. 20.

Dating back to 2018, Phoenix has won nine games in a row against New York.

