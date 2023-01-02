ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson Wentz Booed Out of Commanders Stadium: 'I Get It,' Says Failed QB

By David Harrison
Commander Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOh23_0k0uR9zb00

While many came in understanding why the Washington Commanders made the move, everyone left having seen enough from the team's on-again, off-again starter Carson Wentz.

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention as they lost 24-10 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

But quarterback Carson Wentz may have lost something almost as valuable: fan support.

Not that Commanders fans were exactly fired up to see Wentz back in as the starting quarterback anyway, but a lot had at least come to accept that the team felt it had a better chance of maximizing its offense by replacing Taylor Heinicke. ... even though many observers ( including Michael Wilbon, who labeled coach Ron Rivera's move "dumb'' ) didn't agree.

And when Wentz took the field on Sunday afternoon to warm up, he was greeted with scattered cheers.

After he threw his first interception of the game, he was given nothing but boos.

Among the booing, chants of 'Heinicke, Heinicke...'

"It's a part of football. I get it," Wentz said about the fan response to his play throughout the day. "I've seen a lot in my seven years, and I experienced a lot ... I wish it would've went differently, I feel like I let some of my teammates down early."

This isn't the first time Wentz has experienced a fan base losing faith in him. Even though this audience may have never fully bought into him as the starter and savior, there was certainly a measurable amount of hope he'd prove the doubters wrong.

But if the first interception booing wasn't bad enough, then the reactions following Nos. 2 and 3 would be enough to break even the most battle-hardened veteran.

And the final straw may have been getting booed out of his own stadium, as Wentz exited FedEx Field.

"I don't know if that should impact how you perform or how you play or anything like that," coach Ron Rivera said of the booing and chants for Heinicke to come into the game. "I think it's really about focusing in on what you have to do."

What Rivera and his coaches have to do now is decide which quarterback is going to start the final game of the year against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

And that decision will be a big hint into the mindset of the Commanders ' brain trust, and how they view their quarterback room, as we near the end of the regular season.

But one thing is clear.

The FedEx Field faithful have seen enough of Wentz .

Comments / 37

Alan Forester
2d ago

Hey wentz. I think you gave your all. After being out a while. You truly tried to help your team at a time when the other passer couldn’t get it done. Took some stones to do that. See you next year

Reply(1)
5
Pallbearer
2d ago

The first mistake was taking the name Commanders. How can you be serious with a name like that?

Reply(1)
12
HARLEY DAVIDSON
2d ago

he's a bum just get out of football you is worth One Good Year and that's it you're not even a good backup

Reply(2)
6
 

