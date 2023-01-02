ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

‘When You Believe, Miraculous Things Can Happen’

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZweZZ_0k0uR6LQ00

In an unthinkable turnaround, the Green Bay Packers have gone from 4-8 to the precipice of the playoffs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With a 4-8 record following a loss at the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers’ NFL playoff hopes stood with one foot in a grave and their other foot on a banana peel.

“We have a five-game stretch. We’ve got to win all five and probably need a little bit of help,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that night.

Rodgers believed what he said. Four wins and more than a little a bit of help later, the Packers are a victory over the Detroit Lions from earning an unthinkable spot in the playoffs.

“I still believe in myself and felt like it just takes one [victory] sometimes,” Rodgers said after the Packers clobbered the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 on Sunday at Lambeau Field for a fourth consecutive victory.

“Kind of strange, but when we were sitting at 3-6 and I looked at the next three – at the time Tennessee was playing really well, obviously the Cowboys play well and Philly was No. 1 in the league – and I just felt like if we get one of those, we can win the next five and 9-8 was going to get in.

“I couldn’t really go around saying that because you don’t really want to say, ‘Hey, if we can just get one of these next three, we can make the playoffs.’ But in my head, that’s what I was thinking.”

So, after a victory over Dallas was followed by losses to Tennessee and Philadelphia, the Packers outscored the Chicago Bears 18-0 in the fourth quarter. The offense scored back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter and ran out the final 9 minutes against the Los Angeles Rams. The defense ended three consecutive drives with interceptions during the fourth quarter at the Miami Dolphins.

Those victories, and a whole bunch of losses by the teams ahead of it in the playoff race, set the stage for back-to-back home games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

“The last two at home I thought would be winnable, even though Minnesota obviously has had a really good season,” Rodgers continued. “Dome teams in the winter and just the way we’ve played over the years in December and January, our record is pretty damn good with me starting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xu5N2_0k0uR6LQ00
The Packers celebrate AJ Dillon's touchdown. (USA Today Sports Images)

By the time the Packers came out for introductions on Sunday afternoon, their playoff chances were 100 percent in their hands.

“It goes back to the speech I gave after our last loss,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said after helping shut down Vikings star Justin Jefferson. “I said we’re going to see who really cares, and everybody’s been picking it up and it’s been showing, so that’s pretty much it, man.”

The leaders’ message resonated. There might not have been universal belief that the season could be saved but nobody quit, either.

“It always goes back to the locker room,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “You can sit there and preach whatever you want, but they’ve got to buy into it and that’s a credit to the guys in our locker room. I think Gutey [general manager Brian Gutekunst] and his staff do such a great job of bringing in high-character people.

“In times of adversity, you find out what you really have, not only from our coaches, our players, but really everybody in the building. And I think everybody stuck together. I never felt at one point that there was any finger pointing. So, that is a credit to everybody in our organization.”

All of that is well and good but, ultimately, the team needed to play better and the coaches needed to coach better. Rodgers has been fine but it’s not like in 2016, when almost every game was a masterclass in quarterback play as he dragged an injury-plagued team all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Rather, this is a team that has been getting a little bit better every week. In 2016, there was the expected hero: Rodgers. In 2022, there have been two unexpected heroes: receiver Christian Watson, who missed so much of the first half of the season with injuries, and Keisean Nixon, who hadn’t been an impact kick returner since he was in junior college in 2016.

“That’s what you don’t account for and on paper it happens,” Rodgers said.

Watson and Nixon have provided game-turning plays. The turnovers have come in bunches. The offensive line has jelled. The run defense has improved. All that has turned into an avalanche of momentum.

“Sometimes you’ve got to fool yourself a little bit into believing a little bit more,” Rodgers said. “But I definitely had faith I was going to go down scrapping, for sure. But I do believe in the power of manifestation and I do believe in momentum and I believe very strongly in the force of the mind. And when you start to believe something strongly, some miraculous things can happen.”

For Rodgers, this has been one of his worst seasons and one of the most memorable. He threw for only 159 yards against the Vikings. Statistically, the four-time MVP has looked like just another mediocre quarterback for most of the season. His passer rating is the worst of his career; the only number on the stat line that’s up is interceptions.

But this will be a season to remember, however it ends.

“In the end, the love of the game. That’s why we play this game, for the incredible runs and moments and special things coming together,” Rodgers said. “When it’s all said and done, it’s the moments and it’s the way you make people feel that I think last. And when you can spark a little bit of hope, it’s pretty special to be part of that moment.

“The fact that we came back from 4-8 and put ourselves in the position to make the playoffs is pretty special. Now, a lot has happened in our favor and that’s pretty obvious. Every game that needed to go our way just about went our way. … I know not many people in that locker room – and definitely not many people of you people – believed we’d be sitting here at 8-8 controlling our own destiny going into Week 18. It’s pretty special.”

It's a one-game season now for the Packers. Beat the Lions on Sunday and they’re in the playoffs. Detroit’s having a special season, too, having turned around a 1-6 season by winning seven of its last nine games. If momentum and destiny are real, Green Bay will figure out a way to win that game, just like it’s figured out a way the past four weeks.

“We’re going to have a good story to tell, you know what I’m saying, but we’ve got to finish it,” safety Adrian Amos said. “We finished this week and now we’re 0-0. We’ve been in playoff mode for a while. We’ve got to continue going into this week.”

More Green Bay Packers News

Keisean Nixon didn’t think he’d play until he woke up

Watch: Packers-Vikings highlights

Packers rout Vikings, playoffs within grasp

Packers need one win to clinch playoff berth

Packers-Vikings: All the in-game updates

Is Aaron Rodgers right man for the job?

Allen Lazard fined for viral block vs. Dolphins

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix starts new phase of career

Christian Watson, Bo Melton ran fast 40s during Combine training

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Aaron Rodgers says it is not the ‘Same Old Lions’ anymore

On Sunday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a golden opportunity and they took advantage of it by defeating the Minnesota Vikings to move to 8-8 on the season. Now, with just one game remaining on their schedule, a Week 18 matchup at Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions, Rodgers and the Packers control their own destiny in terms of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Furious With Player's 'Trash' Celebration

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was disgusted with Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration after injuring Nick Foles on a sack in Sunday's game. According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Saturday said the veteran QB is "really sore" and will miss Week 18's regular season finale before calling Thibodeaux's celebration "tasteless" and "trash" and saying he wishes Indy's lineman would've intervened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
Whiskey Riff

Watching Coach Ron Rivera Find Out The Washington Commanders Are About To Be Eliminated From The Playoffs Is Hysterical

It’s a critical point of the year for every NFL team. The final portion of the NFL regular season marks the playoff cutoff line for teams that are right around .500, as every play and down counts towards capturing those last couple of playoff spots. The Washington Commanders found themselves in this position yesterday, as they were 7-7-1 going into their matchup against the 6-9 Cleveland Browns. The Commanders were up 7-3 at the half, but Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson […] The post Watching Coach Ron Rivera Find Out The Washington Commanders Are About To Be Eliminated From The Playoffs Is Hysterical first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

Aaron Rodgers gets honest about Packers’ miraculous turnaround

It looked like the Green Bay Packers were destined to miss out on the playoffs after a brutal 4-8 start to the season. They now control their own destiny after a dominant win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers credits an added leadership role that he has taken with the team. Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers gets honest about Packers’ miraculous turnaround appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Could Sam Howell make his Commanders debut in Week 18?

Heading into Week 18, the Washington Commanders find themselves at 7-8-1. With their season all but over, rookie quarterback Sam Howell could potentially make his NFL debut. Throughout this season, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has opted to send out two different quarterbacks. Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz have both taken the field this season.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Commanders' Quarterback Announcement

The Washington Commanders will have a different quarterback this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Ron Rivera announced on Wednesday that rookie Sam Howell would get the start in the regular-season finale. With them being eliminated last weekend, it doesn't hurt to get a headstart on seeing what Howell...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC North Week 18 power rankings: Vikings fall once again

We’re down to the final week of the 2022 NFL season and while the NFC North division title was wrapped up by the Minnesota Vikings a couple of weeks ago, two other teams are playing their best ball as they attempt to make the postseason. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are each vying for a wild card spot in the postseason and smoked the Chicago Bears and Vikings, respectively, in Week 17.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy