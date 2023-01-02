Read full article on original website
Related
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 win or lose on January 4 NBA games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s Ohio’s first week allowing online sports betting and our FanDuel Ohio promo code is offering $200 in bonus bets on a new...
Ohio RV Supershow back at I-X Center
The show will have hundreds of RVs including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes.
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux on Colts’ Jeff Saturday’s comments: ‘I don’t know who he is’
The New York Giants stomped on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a 38-10 win to secure a spot in the playoffs. But Colts quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the second quarter on a hit by Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. As Foles laid injured on the ground, Thibodeaux celebrated the tackle by doing fake snow angels in the turf.
MVPs, Players of the Week in all 15 boys basketball conferences, Jan. 4
Basketball is back in New Jersey and the month of December was a great start to the year. Players from around the state were amazing in the opening stretch of the season and their eye-catching performances set the tone for the rest of the winter. These superstars stepped up in big games and proved why they are must-watch players in their conferences.
Ohioans bet big at area sportsbooks on first day of legal sports gambling (photos, video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was an exhilarating day for sports fans and casinos alike Sunday in the Cleveland area and around the state as people took advantage of Ohio’s long-awaited first day of legal sports betting. Parking lots at MGM Northfield Park and Jack Casino in downtown Cleveland...
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
WKRC
Pause Before You Play addresses gambling addiction as sports betting goes live in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The ads on tv, the radio, and on social media are hard to miss. Legal sports betting is now live in Ohio. While this is exciting, gambling addiction is a serious problem. Derek Longmeier, the executive director of Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, talks about a new campaign called Pause Before You Play.
“Most Haunted Road In Ohio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass Alone Or At Night
Ohio is known for its haunted houses, cemeteries, and other spooky locations, but did you know that the Buckeye State is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country? Here are five of the most infamous haunted roads in Ohio:
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers with $785 million jackpot for January 3, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $785 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
gamblingnews.com
betJACK Donates $20,000 to Special Olympics Ohio to Celebrate Launch
The company donated the amount to Special Olympics Ohio as a token of appreciation for local communities and sports, which is part of what operators want to demonstrate when launching betting products in the Buckeye State. betJACK Commits to Supporting Local Communities in Ohio. betJACK has another advantage as well,...
Milestone makers: Wrestlers with 100 wins and those closing in on century mark
The 100-win mark in New Jersey high school wrestling was at one time a monumental achievement. As the years went by and more and more wrestlers reached the milestone as wrestleback rounds were added in region and state tournaments and an extra wrestler per weight class moved on to states. While it was still a special achievement, it was becoming easier to reach.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Newton rolls past Sussex Tech - Girls basketball recap
Sophia May and Jolen Stoner each scored 10 points to lead Newton to a dominant 48-7 victory over Sussex Tech in Sparta. Newton is now 4-0 this season, its best start since the 2018-2019 season. Catherine Vena finished as the team’s second-leading scorer with nine points, as Newton took control of the game with a 11-2 run in the first quarter. By halftime, Newton had built up a commanding 27-3 lead and continued to widen its margin of victory throughout the game.
cleveland19.com
Gas prices falling just about everywhere else, so why not Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often Ohio is above the national average for a gallon of gas but that’s where we’re at currently, and there are questions as to why?. The national average for a gas on Tuesday was $3.23 according to GasBuddy but in Ohio the price is $3.31.
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023; jackpot $785 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mega Millions selected winning numbers in its Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, drawing for a jackpot estimated at $785 million. The numbers are 25-29-33-41-44 Mega Ball 18 Megaplier 4x. The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $291 million for the Wednesday, Jan. 4, drawing and the Classic Lotto...
Boys Basketball: No. 15 Manasquan dominates Point Pleasant Borough
Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, made quick work of Point Pleasant Borough in 66-25 victory, in Manasquan. Manasquan (6-3) opened the game on 14-5 run and would eventually lead by 11 points at halftime. A monster, 28-point third quarter for the Warriors ended up being the major...
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
N.J. women’s health clinics to get $6M in state loans for expansion as demand for abortions grows
Nearly two dozen women’s health clinics will share $6 million in zero-interest loans to expand their facilities and accommodate the growing demand for abortions in other states where the procedure is illegal, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe V. Wade decision in...
ocj.com
Top 10 of 2022
Per tradition, I love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Top videos for the year were the National FFA Proficiency Awards, Cab Cams and Ohio State Fair interviews. Here...
Boys Basketball: As calendar flips, check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 2-8
The New Jersey high school boys basketball season begins its third full week of play and there are a number of solid matchups on the schedule throughout the state. Scroll down to see some of the can’t-miss games for Jan. 2-8.
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0