ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Union Catholic over Plainfield - Boys basketball recap

AJ Altobelli went seven of seven from the line in his 13 points as Union Catholic won, 52-47, over Plainfield in Scotch Plains. Raheem Williams and Yaw Ansong put in 12 points apiece for Union Catholic (4-3), which led 21-20 at halftime and pulled away with a 16-10 run in the third quarter.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Central Regional, Toms River North battle to a tie - Boys ice hockey recap

Jake Bennert scored an equalizer for Toms River North in the third period to force a 1-1 tie against Central Regional at Winding River Skating Center in Toms River. After a scoreless first period, Max Agnello scored Central Regional’s lone goal in the second period off an assist from Kyle Maguire. Stevan Kapp and Nick Lauria assisted on Bennert’s goal in the final period.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge

Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: No. 10 Phillipsburg dominates Bridgewater-Raritan

Phillipsburg, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, closed out with six straight wins in a 56-12 one-sided win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (2-0) never trailed in the match. The closest the score got was when Bridgewater-Raritan tied the match at 9-9 but only picked up one more bout win from there.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash

There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: No. 7 SJV rolls past Wall

St. John Vianney, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 52-21 win over Wall in Wall Township. The win was the Lancers’ (1-0) first dual of the season. Half of SJV’s wins came off forfeits, though the Lancers did beat Wall (0-3) in five of the nine bouts that were wrestled.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy