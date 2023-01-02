Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Marshalls is Closing a Location in Philadelphia This MonthBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Final bouts take Northern Burlington over Cinnaminson - Wrestling recap
Giovanni Angillera at 190 won by pin and put Northern Burlington up for good in a 43-28 victory on the road over Cinnaminson. After the first 11 bouts, Cinnaminson (2-1) was up 28-25 before the heavy weights for Northern Burlington (1-0) took charge. Sean Falcey at 215 and Jule Dolci...
Union Catholic over Plainfield - Boys basketball recap
AJ Altobelli went seven of seven from the line in his 13 points as Union Catholic won, 52-47, over Plainfield in Scotch Plains. Raheem Williams and Yaw Ansong put in 12 points apiece for Union Catholic (4-3), which led 21-20 at halftime and pulled away with a 16-10 run in the third quarter.
Batista leads Perth Amboy Magnet over East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Batista brought a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, as Perth Amboy Magnet won on the road, 46-25, over East Brunswick Magnet. Jalena Santiago added 17 points for Perth Amboy Magnet (5-1), which led 18-8 at halftime. Camila Garcia paced East Brunswick Magnet (5-3) with 16 points, eight rebounds,...
Boys Ice Hockey Photos: St. Joseph (Mont.) at Seton Hall Prep, January 4, 2023
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Haddon Heights edges West Deptford for first win - Girls basketball recap
Gab DiOrio and Sam Szabo scored 11 points each as Haddon Heights beat host West Deptford 41-37 to earn the Garnets’ first win of the season. Madison Clark added seven key points in the win. Heights jumped out to aa 11-2 first-quarter advantage and held on for the win....
Toms River North over Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap
Delani Hyde posted 15 points to lead Toms River North as it defeated Manchester Township 62-47 in Toms River. Toms River North (6-2) trailed 16-13 after the first quarter, but went on a 18-10 run in the second to take a 31-26 lead at the half. It outscored Manchester Township 31-21 in the second half.
Boys Basketball: No. 15 Manasquan dominates Point Pleasant Borough
Manasquan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, made quick work of Point Pleasant Borough in 66-25 victory, in Manasquan. Manasquan (6-3) opened the game on 14-5 run and would eventually lead by 11 points at halftime. A monster, 28-point third quarter for the Warriors ended up being the major...
Central Regional, Toms River North battle to a tie - Boys ice hockey recap
Jake Bennert scored an equalizer for Toms River North in the third period to force a 1-1 tie against Central Regional at Winding River Skating Center in Toms River. After a scoreless first period, Max Agnello scored Central Regional’s lone goal in the second period off an assist from Kyle Maguire. Stevan Kapp and Nick Lauria assisted on Bennert’s goal in the final period.
Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge
Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
Wrestling: No. 10 Phillipsburg dominates Bridgewater-Raritan
Phillipsburg, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, closed out with six straight wins in a 56-12 one-sided win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (2-0) never trailed in the match. The closest the score got was when Bridgewater-Raritan tied the match at 9-9 but only picked up one more bout win from there.
No. 7 St. Rose over Neptune - Girls basketball recap
Rosie Scognamiglio scored a team-high 14 points as St. Rose, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 58-34, over Neptune in Belmar. Brooke Missry added 11 points for St. Rose (6-1), which led 25-16 at halftime and pulled away with a 21-12 run in the third quarter. Christa Ramos...
Naa’Irah Andrews leads way in Willingboro win at New Egypt - Girls basketball recap
Naa’Irah Andrews had 16 points and Akeelah Lafleur 14 as Willingboro overcame a 31-point long distance outburst by Payton Arnold in a 53-46 win over New Egypt at Plumstead. Arnold had eight 3-pointers and scored the rest of her points from the free throw line in the loss. Willingboro...
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Rutgers wrestling: 3 areas of concern, 3 of promise as Big Ten schedule looms
Rutgers has reached the midway point, and coach Scott Goodale spoke definitively, in just five words, about where his team stands as it prepares for the final week of its non-conference schedule. “We have to get better,” Goodale said Tuesday before practice.
Wrestling: No. 7 SJV rolls past Wall
St. John Vianney, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 52-21 win over Wall in Wall Township. The win was the Lancers’ (1-0) first dual of the season. Half of SJV’s wins came off forfeits, though the Lancers did beat Wall (0-3) in five of the nine bouts that were wrestled.
Rutgers wrestling draws closer but still grappling with lineup spot at 125 pounds
Rutgers coach Scott Goodale still does not have a definitive starter at 125 pounds, but freshman Dean Peterson has a slight edge over Dylan Shawver after a fourth-place finish at the 58th Ken Kraft Midlands Championships last week in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Goodale said “those guys are still competing,” Tuesday...
Kevin Willard returns to New Jersey looking to take down giant-killer Rutgers
Kevin Willard hasn’t much enjoyed coaching at Rutgers in recent years. As the head coach at Seton Hall, he went 0-2 at Jersey Mike’s Arena against coach Steve Pikiell but was 4-3 overall at the RAC. Now that he’s the head man at Maryland, Willard will be making...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 21-27, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Nov. 21-27 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Where does Rutgers’ road upset of No. 1 Purdue rank among Steve Pikiell’s greatest wins with Scarlet Knights?
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell called his team’s meeting with No. 1 Purdue “just another Big Ten game” before making the trip to West Lafayette, but the result that his Scarlet Knights left Mackey Arena with on Monday night was anything but ordinary. At a collective level, the...
Philadelphia Sports TV Anchor Don Tollefson: Where Is He Now?
I was thinking about Don Tollefson, the former WPVI Channel 6 ABC television sports anchor - director, and wondered … where is he now?. First, a little background about Tollefson’s more than 37 years on the Philadelphia television scene. Tollefson joined WPVI in 1975 and became sports director...
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0