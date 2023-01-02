Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
Related
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’
You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game
PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe spar over Damar Hamlin: ‘Is anyone running FS1? What is going on there?’
What’s going on at Fox Sports 1? That’s what people are asking. Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Skip...
Giants react to Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsing on field: ‘You got me in tears, twin’
The Giants’ connections to Damar Hamlin run deep. So their coaches and players were especially impacted by Monday night’s tragic events, as Hamlin — a Bills safety — collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here is the Bills’...
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18
We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin is ‘improving’: Latest update is ‘promising’ after cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football
Here are the latest updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. - Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. Per Bills PR:. Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition...
NFL gives Damar Hamlin update, Bills safety remains in critical condition
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports: Update from Bills: Damar Hamlin remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday...
Week 18 Rankings: Wide Receivers
Will Justin Jefferson cap his amazing season with another WR1 performance?
Former ASU, Cowboys standout Darren Woodson among Hall of Fame finalists
Darren Woodson, a three-year defensive starter at Arizona State who went on to win three Super Bowls during 12 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, is among 15 finalists announced for the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 class. Woodson had been a semifinalist on six previous occasions, but this is the first time...
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 win or lose on January 4 NBA games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s Ohio’s first week allowing online sports betting and our FanDuel Ohio promo code is offering $200 in bonus bets on a new...
Penn State rally runs out of steam in loss to Michigan
Penn State dug a hole it couldn’t quite climb out of on Wednesday night in a Big Ten contest at Michigan. The Nittany Lions ran out of steam as key shots just would not land after cutting a 14-point deficit down to as little as two points in the final minutes of the Big Ten matchup in Ann Arbor. Penn State’s 79-69 loss drops Penn State to 11-4 this season and 2-2 in the Big Ten. Jalen Pickett led all players in the game with 26 points with just four of the team’s six assists for the game. Seth Lundy had...
Lance Terry, Georgia Tech surprise No. 12 Miami
Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points and Miles Kelly added 20 to help Georgia Tech stun No. 12 Miami
Giants’ Brian Daboll on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘We offer our prayers to him. It’s tragic to see’
As Brian Daboll walked onto the practice field Wednesday afternoon, he wore a blue hat with the Giants’ logo on it — plus a white No. 3 prominently affixed next to the logo. On an emotionally challenging day around the NFL, Daboll — the Giants’ rookie head coach...
Damar Hamlin Bills jersey one of highest selling among all sports: How to get Damar Hamlin jersey, t-shirt, hoodie, more for charity
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, currently has one of the highest selling jersey’s on Fanatics. According to The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, “Damar Hamlin’s No....
Eagles players, coaches share their emotions about Bills’ Damar Hamlin and ‘freakish’ play that hospitalized him
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has known Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin for a long time. The two got to know each other when both were on the same team while attending Nike’s “The Opening” event, a recruiting event for high school players that the athletic apparel company hosts.
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0