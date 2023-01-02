Penn State dug a hole it couldn’t quite climb out of on Wednesday night in a Big Ten contest at Michigan. The Nittany Lions ran out of steam as key shots just would not land after cutting a 14-point deficit down to as little as two points in the final minutes of the Big Ten matchup in Ann Arbor. Penn State’s 79-69 loss drops Penn State to 11-4 this season and 2-2 in the Big Ten. Jalen Pickett led all players in the game with 26 points with just four of the team’s six assists for the game. Seth Lundy had...

