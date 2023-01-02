ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’

You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game

PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18

We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
NJ.com

NFL gives Damar Hamlin update, Bills safety remains in critical condition

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports: Update from Bills: Damar Hamlin remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State rally runs out of steam in loss to Michigan

Penn State dug a hole it couldn’t quite climb out of on Wednesday night in a Big Ten contest at Michigan. The Nittany Lions ran out of steam as key shots just would not land after cutting a 14-point deficit down to as little as two points in the final minutes of the Big Ten matchup in Ann Arbor. Penn State’s 79-69 loss drops Penn State to 11-4 this season and 2-2 in the Big Ten. Jalen Pickett led all players in the game with 26 points with just four of the team’s six assists for the game. Seth Lundy had...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NJ.com

Damar Hamlin Bills jersey one of highest selling among all sports: How to get Damar Hamlin jersey, t-shirt, hoodie, more for charity

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, currently has one of the highest selling jersey’s on Fanatics. According to The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, “Damar Hamlin’s No....
NJ.com

NJ.com

