Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Don’t let your babies grow up to be Cowboys. Or Packers. Or Giants | Editorial

The sight of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsing in Cincinnati Monday night is another invitation to reconsider our relationship with football, as it demonstrated – with agonizing clarity -- that even a routine tackle can put a world-class athlete in the ICU fighting for his life and plunge its fan base into a national trauma.
NFL rumors: Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon is head coach candidate (again) | Which team is interested?

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is preparing to walk up and down the team’s sideline Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, hoping to make the right series of calls to help the Eagles clinch their first NFC East title since 2009 when they take on the Giants. However, Gannon could be on another team’s sideline at the beginning of next year and taking on a different role.
