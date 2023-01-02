Read full article on original website
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
247Sports
LSU football's Citrus Bowl rout of Purdue makes media optimistic about Brian Kelly's future with Tigers
Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who previously announced his return to LSU next season, started the game and completed 12 of 17 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions. He added 67 yards on the ground as the Tigers out-gained the Boilermakers 594-263. Sophomore quarterback Garrett Nussmeier also saw extended action throughout the game, completing 11 of 15 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.
College Football News
LSU 63, Purdue 7 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl What Happened, What It All Means
LSU beat Purdue to win the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?. LSU 63, Purdue 7 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl What Happened, Player of the Game, What It All Means. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl What...
Citrus Bowl Win Solidifies LSU's Foundation Under Brian Kelly
When Brian Kelly arrived in Baton Rouge in December of 2021, he spoke on the importance of establishing the foundation for a new culture in a timely manner.
Mike Jones Jr. announces departure after Citrus Bowl win
An LSU linebacker announced he’d be moving on following LSU’s Citrus Bowl win over Purdue. Speaking to WAFB’s Jacques Doucet, linebacker Mike Jones Jr. said that he would be moving on following the game. “This is it,” Jones told Doucet. “An old dog’s last walk around the...
