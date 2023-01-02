Read full article on original website
Best Potato Latkes (Crisped-to-Perfection) from Israel's #1 Chef
For years, you had to live in Tel Aviv or Paris, just to get your hands on Israeli Chef Eyal Shani's signature street-food dishes served in devour-able pitas at Miznon. He's the king of the original whole-roasted cauliflower. The cuisinier of fluffy falafel. And the lord of latkes. So, it was only a matter of time before the United States got their dose of Shani, when his first of four outposts opened in New York City.
Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC
Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.
Traditional Italian Wedding Soup, Classic Neapolitan Comfort Food
This traditional, ancient Neapolitan soup called minestra maritata, which translates to “married soup” instead of the americanized wedding soup which refers to the 'marriage' of bits of inexpensive meat and leafy greens which make up the main ingredients.
A Very Spicy Popeyes Menu Item to Make a Brief Reappearance
When it comes to spice, fast-food chains have to navigate marketing power with a menu that needs to be palatable to a wide American audience. The truly, burn-your-mouth spice is rarely found at mainstream chains while something that inches closer to the top of the Scoville scale are usually reserved for limited-time-only items and other brief promotions.
Lasagna Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Italian pasta dish
Do you love lasagna but not all the fuss and mess? This version of your favorite Italian pasta is a one pot soup that is just as flavorful and delicious. It is hearty, super easy to make and will keep you warm on a cold winter's night.
Recipe | Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Family Features - Memories made and recipes shared are the trademarks of a successful holiday gathering, and this year, you can host your way to a practically perfect party with delicious dishes that resonate with the flavors of the season. If you and your family enjoy mushrooms dishes or you...
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in New Jersey next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Habit Burger will be opening its newest New Jersey location in East Brunswick, according to local sources.
What’s Cooking: Plant Based Breakfast Burrito
Plant Based Breakfast Burrito Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg Time: 15 mins Serves: 4 servings Ingredients Instructions Chef Note: Assemble the burrito by spreading sauce on tortilla, then add spinach, the pepper mixture, tofu, and cheese onto the lower half of a tortilla. Fold the edges over and pull the bottom layer over the filling, gently […]
I’m a Trained Chef and Pasta Snob, and This New Gut-Friendly, Bone Health-Boosting Alternative Pasta Changed My Life
It seems like every time I visit the grocery store, I come across a new alt-pasta brand featuring nutrient-rich ingredients that go way beyond your standard durum wheat semolina (chickpea, brown rice, soy, lupini bean, or sorghum pasta, anyone?). Of course, as a big fan of both pasta and the wonders of a well-balanced gut microbiome, I’m always eager to check out the newest kid on the shelf—which has led me to Solely’s brand-new organic green banana fusilli pasta. And I must say, it definitely exceeded my expectations.
TRUFF’s Black Truffle-Infused Pasta Sauces Have Ruined Me for All Other Sauces
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As big fans of pasta here at Kitchn, we’ve spent countless hours covering the subject in the name of finding the best sauces out there. Whether it’s a new jarred pasta sauce that rivals the authentic ones back in Italy, or classic homemade recipes that stand the test of time, we can all agree that we like to get our pots dirty and try something new.
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's escarole and beans
Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make escarole and beans.
How to Make 3-Ingredient Keto Chicken Nuggets
All you need are three simple ingredients and an air fryer to make crispy and delicious keto chicken nuggets like in this TikTok recipe from @lowercarbstateofmind. Just like non-keto homemade chicken nuggets, the flavor can be customized to your palate by using your preferred type of cheese and adding your favorite seasonings.
