Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress
The annual Defense Department policy bill members of Congress released late Tuesday did not include measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, to the disappointment of advocates. That leaves few avenues to pass marijuana measures seen as boons to states where the drug is legal before Congress adjourns for the year. As one of the last […] The post Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
New Hampshire lawmakers file pot legalization bill
(The Center Square) – Marijuana advocates are continuing a push to legalize the drug for recreational use in New Hampshire, but the perennial effort faces an uncertain path. A bipartisan bill filed in the state House of Representatives last week would, if approved, legalize recreational pot for adults over 21, and set up a system of regulation and taxation for the drug that would allow retail sales. It's similar to proposals filed in previous legislative sessions, all of which have failed to win approval. ...
Benzinga
USVI One Signature Away From Cannabis Legalization, Kentucky's MMJ Challenges, Iowa Sales Booming & More
U.S. Virgin Islands Send Recreational Cannabis Legalization Bill To Governor. Lawmakers in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) have approved a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis, sending it to Governor Albert Bryan (D). Eleven senators voted in favor of the veto-proof measure with one vote against it and three absent, writes St. Kitts and Nevis Observer.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
What is the Difference Between Recreational and Medical Marijuana?
When taking the first steps into the cannabis industry, many new beginners often find themselves asking many questions. What strains are right for me? How much should I ingest? And one of the biggest questions to date is; what is the difference between recreational and medical marijuana?
Westword
Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?
Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push
TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous medical marijuana bills. After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that would be part of legalizing medical […] The post Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Bee Claims Prop. 187 ‘Sought to Ban Immigrants From Receiving Social Services’
A Sacramento Bee reporter made a serious false claim in an article Monday highlighting California’s four newest Latino GOP state lawmakers being barred from the Latino Caucus because they are Republicans. The Globe wondered, “What about equality, equity, tolerance and inclusivity?”. However, in the article, the reporter lied...
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws as residents in many states will see some impactful changes beginning as soon as Jan. 1, 2023.
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures.
Investopedia
Cannabis 2023: Moving Beyond the Pot Bust
The good news for the nascent U.S. cannabis industry is that its worst year ever is almost over. The bad news is that the cumulative toll of the ongoing deep slump in wholesale and retail weed prices is likely to keep mounting in 2023, amid an overdue shakeout of growers and retailers in the crowded sector.
New Biden administration guidance closes ‘ghost guns’ loophole in federal rule
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued an open letter to federal firearms dealers on Tuesday saying a rule that went into effect in August applies to certain partially completed pistol frames and parts kits, subjecting them to regulation. The August rule from the Department of Justice subjected gun kits to regulation and provided regulatory definitions for terms…
What are the most interesting new laws for California in 2023?
Here are some of the most interesting new laws that take effect in California for 2023, including ones on money, health and education.
NY Lawmakers Prefiled Bill To Legalize Psychedelics Like Psilocybin And Ibogaine For Adults
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. New York legislators have pre-filed a measure to legalize some psychedelics, including psilocybin and ibogaine, for adults 21 and older.
States with legal marijuana see increase in cases of kids accidentally eating edibles
The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday. More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the...
fox56news.com
As Beshear's medical marijuana order takes effect activists plan Capitol rally for lawmakers to finish the job
So far only Kentucky’s House of Representatives has passed a medical marijuana bill. The issue has never gotten a vote on the Senate floor and has died in committee. As Beshear’s medical marijuana order takes effect …. So far only Kentucky’s House of Representatives has passed a medical...
Louisville’s Rep. Nima Kulkarni plans to file constitutional amendment to legalize personal cannabis
State Rep. Nima Kulkarni of Louisville plans today to file a constitutional amendment and a second bill that would codify the decriminalization of cannabis and automatic expungement of low-level drug offenses in state law. Kulkarni and several advocates for cannabis decriminalization will hold a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Governor Hochul vetoes bill that would restrict access to weight management dietary supplements
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed Assembly Bill 431-C, which would restrict minors from purchasing weight management and muscle building dietary supplements without a prescription. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed Assembly Bill 431-C, which would restrict minors from purchasing weight management and muscle building dietary supplements without...
Farmers slam Biden over latest eco regulation targeting businesses: 'Federal overreach'
American farm and agriculture groups blasted an environmental regulation issued by the Biden administration which increases scrutiny on how water sources are protected.
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0