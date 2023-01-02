ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress

The annual Defense Department policy bill members of Congress released late Tuesday did not include measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, to the disappointment of advocates. That leaves few avenues to pass marijuana measures seen as boons to states where the drug is legal before Congress adjourns for the year. As one of the last […] The post Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire lawmakers file pot legalization bill

(The Center Square) – Marijuana advocates are continuing a push to legalize the drug for recreational use in New Hampshire, but the perennial effort faces an uncertain path. A bipartisan bill filed in the state House of Representatives last week would, if approved, legalize recreational pot for adults over 21, and set up a system of regulation and taxation for the drug that would allow retail sales. It's similar to proposals filed in previous legislative sessions, all of which have failed to win approval. ...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?

Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
COLORADO STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push

TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous medical marijuana bills.  After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that would be part of legalizing medical […] The post Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Investopedia

Cannabis 2023: Moving Beyond the Pot Bust

The good news for the nascent U.S. cannabis industry is that its worst year ever is almost over. The bad news is that the cumulative toll of the ongoing deep slump in wholesale and retail weed prices is likely to keep mounting in 2023, amid an overdue shakeout of growers and retailers in the crowded sector.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

New Biden administration guidance closes ‘ghost guns’ loophole in federal rule

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) issued an open letter to federal firearms dealers on Tuesday saying a rule that went into effect in August applies to certain partially completed pistol frames and parts kits, subjecting them to regulation.  The August rule from the Department of Justice subjected gun kits to regulation and provided regulatory definitions for terms…
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Louisville’s Rep. Nima Kulkarni plans to file constitutional amendment to legalize personal cannabis

State Rep. Nima Kulkarni of Louisville plans today to file a constitutional amendment and a second bill that would codify the decriminalization of cannabis and automatic expungement of low-level drug offenses in state law. Kulkarni and several advocates for cannabis decriminalization will hold a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda...
LOUISVILLE, KY
nutritionaloutlook.com

Governor Hochul vetoes bill that would restrict access to weight management dietary supplements

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed Assembly Bill 431-C, which would restrict minors from purchasing weight management and muscle building dietary supplements without a prescription. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has vetoed Assembly Bill 431-C, which would restrict minors from purchasing weight management and muscle building dietary supplements without...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy