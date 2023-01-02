ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball lands 4-star 2024 prospect Dellquan Warren

The Rutgers men’s basketball team landed 2024 four-star guard Dellquan Warren on Friday. Warren is the first player of the highly anticipated 2024 recruiting class to announce his commitment to the Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1). Warren was in Piscataway on Thursday to compete in “The Battle in New Jersey”,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

The Tuesday Scoop: Rutgers recruiting staying busy

The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features info on some Rutgers football and basketball recruiting targets as well as some incoming players and transfers. Non-members can still get in on this feature....
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Three-star big man William Patterson talks recruitment

THE BRONX, New York – Three-star big man William Patterson is starting to think about commitments midway through his senior year. The 7-foot-2, 220-pound big man out of Hillside (N.J.) The Patrick School is hearing the most from Syracuse, Howard, TCU, Oklahoma State, and Rutgers. “I would say I’m...
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: High Point defeats Sussex Tech

High Point took control of the fourth quarter as it narrowly defeated Sussex Tech 56-49, in Sussex. High Point (4-3) led for most of the game, but fell victim to a 14-8 Sussex Tech (3-3) third quarter run and trailed 40-39 entering the fourth. The Wildcats responded with its own...
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

Butler edges out Hawthorne - Girls basketball recap

Emily Costello scored 16 points to lead Butler as it defeated Hawthorne 44-39 in Hawthorne. Victoria Coffey also tallied 11 points with Gianna Kilmat adding 10. The game was tied at 19 at the half, with Butler (1-5) outscoring Hawthorne 25-18 in the second half to get the win. Sabrina...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford tops Harrison - Girls basketball recap

Alexandra Guzman scored 14 points as Rutherford defeated Harrison 45-22 in Rutherford. Rutherford (4-3) jumped out to an early 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 27-7 lead at the half after a 10-3 run in the second. Mackenzie Vellis added 10 points. Harrison falls...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Newton rolls past Sussex Tech - Girls basketball recap

Sophia May and Jolen Stoner each scored 10 points to lead Newton to a dominant 48-7 victory over Sussex Tech in Sparta. Newton is now 4-0 this season, its best start since the 2018-2019 season. Catherine Vena finished as the team’s second-leading scorer with nine points, as Newton took control of the game with a 11-2 run in the first quarter. By halftime, Newton had built up a commanding 27-3 lead and continued to widen its margin of victory throughout the game.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge

Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Raritan stays hot, defeats Central Regional in triple OT - Boys basketball recap

Jack O’Leary dropped 24 points to carry Raritan to a thrilling 49-48 triple-overtime victory over Central Regional in Bayville. Michael Diller added 14 points for Raritan (7-0), who is off to its best start in at least a decade. After Central Regional (4-3) jumped out to a 19-12 lead at halftime, Raritan retook momentum with a 13-6 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 25-25.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Season stat leaders in the HCIAL through Jan. 3

The 2022-23 girls basketball season is well underway. The holiday tournament rush is behind us, and teams are starting to get into the heart of their conference and division schedules. We’ve already seen some standout team and individual performances since the start of the season. It’s time to highlight the individuals who’ve had eye-opening stats.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Saddle River Day defeats Cresskill - Boys basketball recap

Jeremiah Iyonnsi posted nine points and 10 rebounds as Saddle River Day defeated Cresskill 58-33 in Saddle River. Saddle River Day led 34-15 at the half after a 21-8 run in the second quarter and outscored Cresskill 24-18 in the second half. Parker Neuenhaus also had nine points and six...
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

Mary Help of Christians over Wallington - Girls basketball recap

Olivia Fanning scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Mary Help of Christians to a 26-13 victory over Wallington in North Haledon. After taking a six-point lead after the first quarter, Mary Help of Christians (2-3) used a 7-0 run in the next quarter to take an 18-5 lead at halftime. Mary of Help of Christians maintained its double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game to cruise to victory.
WALLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

