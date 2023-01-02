Read full article on original website
Rutgers men's basketball lands 4-star 2024 prospect Dellquan Warren
The Rutgers men’s basketball team landed 2024 four-star guard Dellquan Warren on Friday. Warren is the first player of the highly anticipated 2024 recruiting class to announce his commitment to the Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1). Warren was in Piscataway on Thursday to compete in “The Battle in New Jersey”,...
Kevin Willard returns to New Jersey looking to take down giant-killer Rutgers
Kevin Willard hasn’t much enjoyed coaching at Rutgers in recent years. As the head coach at Seton Hall, he went 0-2 at Jersey Mike’s Arena against coach Steve Pikiell but was 4-3 overall at the RAC. Now that he’s the head man at Maryland, Willard will be making...
Rutgers wrestling: 3 areas of concern, 3 of promise as Big Ten schedule looms
Rutgers has reached the midway point, and coach Scott Goodale spoke definitively, in just five words, about where his team stands as it prepares for the final week of its non-conference schedule. “We have to get better,” Goodale said Tuesday before practice.
The Tuesday Scoop: Rutgers recruiting staying busy
The Tuesday Scoop is back on Scarlet Nation as we continue our weekly dose of Rutgers scoops. Click here for this week's edition which features info on some Rutgers football and basketball recruiting targets as well as some incoming players and transfers. Non-members can still get in on this feature....
247Sports
Three-star big man William Patterson talks recruitment
THE BRONX, New York – Three-star big man William Patterson is starting to think about commitments midway through his senior year. The 7-foot-2, 220-pound big man out of Hillside (N.J.) The Patrick School is hearing the most from Syracuse, Howard, TCU, Oklahoma State, and Rutgers. “I would say I’m...
Boys Basketball: High Point defeats Sussex Tech
High Point took control of the fourth quarter as it narrowly defeated Sussex Tech 56-49, in Sussex. High Point (4-3) led for most of the game, but fell victim to a 14-8 Sussex Tech (3-3) third quarter run and trailed 40-39 entering the fourth. The Wildcats responded with its own...
Eagles players, coaches share their emotions about Bills’ Damar Hamlin and ‘freakish’ play that hospitalized him
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has known Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin for a long time. The two got to know each other when both were on the same team while attending Nike’s “The Opening” event, a recruiting event for high school players that the athletic apparel company hosts.
Butler edges out Hawthorne - Girls basketball recap
Emily Costello scored 16 points to lead Butler as it defeated Hawthorne 44-39 in Hawthorne. Victoria Coffey also tallied 11 points with Gianna Kilmat adding 10. The game was tied at 19 at the half, with Butler (1-5) outscoring Hawthorne 25-18 in the second half to get the win. Sabrina...
Delbarton downs Mendham in Double Overtime - Boys basketball recap
Lincoln Zimmermann led with 14 points as Delbarton won on the road in double overtime, 50-46, over Mendham. Delbarton (6-1) led 21-17 at halftime but regulation ended in a 38-38 tie. Both teams scored five points in the first overtime. Mike Vaccaro added 11 points and eight rebounds while Julian...
Rutherford tops Harrison - Girls basketball recap
Alexandra Guzman scored 14 points as Rutherford defeated Harrison 45-22 in Rutherford. Rutherford (4-3) jumped out to an early 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 27-7 lead at the half after a 10-3 run in the second. Mackenzie Vellis added 10 points. Harrison falls...
Newton rolls past Sussex Tech - Girls basketball recap
Sophia May and Jolen Stoner each scored 10 points to lead Newton to a dominant 48-7 victory over Sussex Tech in Sparta. Newton is now 4-0 this season, its best start since the 2018-2019 season. Catherine Vena finished as the team’s second-leading scorer with nine points, as Newton took control of the game with a 11-2 run in the first quarter. By halftime, Newton had built up a commanding 27-3 lead and continued to widen its margin of victory throughout the game.
Boys Basketball: Metuchen defeats Wardlaw-Hartridge
Metuchen won its second straight game by at least 20 points in a 49-29 defeat of Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Metuchen. Three of Metuchen’s four wins this season have come by double-digits. Ben Santus scored 12 points to lead Metuchen (4-3), while Danny Galligan added another 10 points. Harrison Kilpatrick dropped...
Raritan stays hot, defeats Central Regional in triple OT - Boys basketball recap
Jack O’Leary dropped 24 points to carry Raritan to a thrilling 49-48 triple-overtime victory over Central Regional in Bayville. Michael Diller added 14 points for Raritan (7-0), who is off to its best start in at least a decade. After Central Regional (4-3) jumped out to a 19-12 lead at halftime, Raritan retook momentum with a 13-6 run in the third quarter to tie the game at 25-25.
Girls Basketball: Season stat leaders in the HCIAL through Jan. 3
The 2022-23 girls basketball season is well underway. The holiday tournament rush is behind us, and teams are starting to get into the heart of their conference and division schedules. We’ve already seen some standout team and individual performances since the start of the season. It’s time to highlight the individuals who’ve had eye-opening stats.
Giants players who know Damar Hamlin best had difficult time returning to practice
Nick McCloud had taken the practice field before feeling a lot less than 100 percent, unsure if he’d be able to deal with the pain and illness flowing through his body. Nothing, however, compared to what he felt Wednesday when the Giants returned to practice. “I’ve practiced through a...
Wrestling: No. 6 Southern handles Brick Memorial in Shore Conference rivalry match
Southern, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, dominated its Shore Conference rivals Brick Memorial in a 51-19 win, in Brick. Southern (4-0) stayed undefeated on the season with the victory. Brick Memorial (2-1) led 9-0 as Michael Napolitano pinned Anthony Mason at 106, and then Gavin Martin won via...
Saddle River Day defeats Cresskill - Boys basketball recap
Jeremiah Iyonnsi posted nine points and 10 rebounds as Saddle River Day defeated Cresskill 58-33 in Saddle River. Saddle River Day led 34-15 at the half after a 21-8 run in the second quarter and outscored Cresskill 24-18 in the second half. Parker Neuenhaus also had nine points and six...
Batista leads Perth Amboy Magnet over East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Batista brought a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, as Perth Amboy Magnet won on the road, 46-25, over East Brunswick Magnet. Jalena Santiago added 17 points for Perth Amboy Magnet (5-1), which led 18-8 at halftime. Camila Garcia paced East Brunswick Magnet (5-3) with 16 points, eight rebounds,...
Cinnaminson remains unbeaten against Riverside - Boys basketball recap
Drew Harvey led four players in double figures as Cinnaminson won its seventh straight game, 70-43 at Riverside to open the season. Joel Blamon (14 points), Noah Harvey (12) and Chet Collins (11) joined the double-digit brigade. The Pirates blitzed out to a 26-4 first-quarter advantage and cruised home for...
Mary Help of Christians over Wallington - Girls basketball recap
Olivia Fanning scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Mary Help of Christians to a 26-13 victory over Wallington in North Haledon. After taking a six-point lead after the first quarter, Mary Help of Christians (2-3) used a 7-0 run in the next quarter to take an 18-5 lead at halftime. Mary of Help of Christians maintained its double-digit lead throughout the rest of the game to cruise to victory.
