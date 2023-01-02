ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Russian fires drone stamped with ‘Happy New Year’ in Kyiv

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4S74_0k0uQMQ000

Russia attacked Ukraine with a drone stamped with a sick taunt of “Happy New Year!!!” — while reportedly losing dozens if not hundreds of its own troops in an attack on dormitory housing during the ongoing invasion.

Kyiv police chief Andrey Nebytov shared images of debris from the downed “kamikaze” drone covered in messages in ink, including drawings of fireworks and a gift.

The largest part was the message “с Новым Годом!!!” — the Russian for “Happy New Year” — as well as “бум,” or “boom.”

Nebytov said the “cheap and tasteless” message was found on the Iranian-made Shahed drone in “a playground where children play.”

“This is all you need to know about the terrorist state and its army,” he wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N2PNz_0k0uQMQ000
Kyiv police chief Andrey Nebytov shared images of debris from the downed drone.
Facebook / Andriy Nebytov

Ukraine’s government also shared images of the debris and its “cynical greeting from Russian terrorists.”

“While Ukrainians did their best celebrating 2023 despite everything, Russia sent multiple ‘gifts,'” officials wrote, noting that air raids in the capital Kyiv had lasted over four hours.

The government claimed to have shot down at least 45 such drones on New Year’s Eve, including 32 above the capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXBtj_0k0uQMQ000
It was found in a playground, which is “all you need to know about the terrorist state and its army,” the police chief said.
Facebook / Andriy Nebytov

The attacks continued overnight, with at least 40 drones “headed for Kyiv” getting shot down, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Monday.

Ukraine said it is using sophisticated Western-supplied weapons to shoot down Russia’s missiles and drones, “despite having learned to operate them only a few weeks ago.”

“Western weapons in Ukraine are already helping to prevent death and destruction. The more modern weapons, the lower the risk to human life becomes,” the government said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkEsi_0k0uQMQ000
The drone was part of a fresh barrage of air attacks that damaged hospitals and educational facilities across Ukraine.
AFP via Getty Images

As Ukraine celebrated its defensive skills, Russian officials were left reeling from reports that large numbers of Russian troops had been killed in a strike on a dormitory where they were being housed in occupied Ukraine alongside an ammunition dump.

Unverified footage posted online showed a huge building reduced to smoking rubble.

Kyiv and Russian nationalist bloggers said hundreds of Russian troops died in the attack on Makiivka, in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Donetsk province.

Ukraine’s defense ministry said as many as 400 Russians had been killed.

Ukraine used NASAMS systems to shoot down drones attacking the country yesterday. Despite having learned to operate them only a few weeks ago, our military used them almost like artillery, reloading them as fast as possible. This use case is probably a first in history. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/zl6rgqUtBO

— Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) January 1, 2023

Daniil Bezsonov, a senior Russian-backed regional official in the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, said the vocational school had been hit by US-made HIMARS rockets at around midnight, as people in the region would have been celebrating the start of the New Year.

“There was a massive strike on the vocational school from American MLRS HIMARS,” Bezsonov said on the Telegram messaging app. “There were dead and wounded, the exact number is still unknown. The building itself was badly damaged.”

Igor Girkin, a nationalist and former Federal Security Service (FSB) officer who helped Russia annex Crimea in 2014 and then organize pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine, claimed “the number of dead and wounded runs into many hundreds.”

Girkin said ammunition had been stored in the same building where the recruits had been accommodated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExrQH_0k0uQMQ000
View of a destroyed apartment building and a car after a missile attack in Kyiv. Rocket attacks by Russia on December 31, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/Shut

“This is not the only such (extremely dense) deployment of personnel and equipment in the destruction zone [range] of HIMARS missiles,” he wrote. “And – yes – this is not the first such case.”

Russian military blogger Archangel Spetznaz Z said that “what happened in Makiivka is horrible” — while criticizing having the troops there.

“Who came up with the idea to place personnel in large numbers in one building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead?”

A source close to the Russian-appointed leadership confirmed Monday that dozens were killed, but put the tally at under 100.

“What is being reported is greatly exaggerated,” the source told Reuters.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With Post wires

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’

Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin also said that Moscow could adopt what he described as a “US concept” of using preemptive military strikes, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine.It comes as Russian forces placed Grad multiple-launch-rocket systems on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s territory, according to Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator.The rocket launchers are next to spent nuclear...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
145K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy