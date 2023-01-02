ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’

You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game

PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback

The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Giants safety raves about Daniel Jones: ‘Perfect guy for the job’

This was the season for Daniel Jones to prove himself. And the New York Giants quarterback has done that, most recently leading his team to its first playoff berth since 2016. In Sunday’s playoff-clinching 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the 25-year-old completed 19-of-24 passes for 177 yards and accounted for four touchdowns (two passing and two rushing).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

For Eagles, there’s a lot more at stake on Sunday than just a NFL playoff seeding

With all that’s riding on the Eagles’ regular-season finale against the Giants on Sunday — the NFC East title, the conference’s top seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs — the attention of 67,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field (and millions more watching on TV) rightly will be focused on the field. But fans should be watching the NFL scoreboards, too.
DALLAS, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles receive a Super Bowl guarantee from a familiar face

There are plenty of aspects that go into making the city of Philadelphia one of the country’s best sports cities. The fan support for each team is unmatched, but cross-sport alliances have become popular in a year where the Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia 76ers and the Philadelphia Eagles are contending/have contended for championships.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Here are 5 unheralded reasons Giants ended their playoff drought

By now, you’ve read that Daniel Jones delivered big time in the most important game of his career and has cemented his future as the Giants’ quarterback. You also are surely aware that Saquon Barkley set a personal record for rushing yards in a season on Sunday during the Giants’ playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts.
NBC Sports

NFL sets kickoff time and date for huge Giants-Eagles matchup

The Eagles’ crucial game against the Giants has been scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday, the NFL announced Monday. For the first time since 2019, the Eagles go into the regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. In 2019, they beat the Giants 34-17 at MetLife Stadium on the final day of the regular season to clinch the NFC East title.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

