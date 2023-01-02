Read full article on original website
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
Engadget
Anker charging accessories are up to 48 percent off in Amazon sale
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Anker makes some...
9 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
The best Bluetooth speakers aren’t necessarily the ones that blast out the biggest sounds. These days, we want more from our speakers, including a rugged design that will stand up to a certain amount of wear and tear.We suggest looking for designs with a minimum protection level of IP67, which means the Bluetooth speaker will be completely protected from dust, and can survive being (albeit briefly) submerged in water to a depth of up to one metre.Certain speakers can be wirelessly connected with other models to ensure the sound covers larger areas, and this particular feature is becoming increasingly common...
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
TechRadar
The best fitness kit at CES 2023: next-gen smartwatches, sleep trackers, cycling and more
CES 2023, the annual Las Vegas technology convention happening right now, is showing off TVs, automotive stuff, smart home tech, and many other innovations which often never see the light of day. Health tech also plays a big part on the event floor, with a whole zone of the convention devoted to sports tech, as well as various high-profile launches in sleep and general health peppered throughout proceedings.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 70-inch LG UP7070 4K LED TV gets a sizeable 23% discount on Best Buy
Christmas day may have come and passed but tech deals are still aplenty. Currently, Best Buy has the well-rated LG UP7070 4K LED TV on sale for a significant discount of US$150. The LG UP7070 is a 70-inch Smart TV with support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit built in.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Smart toilet and ring which can monitor periods among gadgets unveiled at CES
A smart toilet capable of carrying out urine tests to detect health issues within 90 seconds and a ring which can track menstrual cycles are among the gadgets being unveiled at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas.The trade show opens on Thursday, but many brands including Samsung, LG, Panasonic and others, have begun unveiling new TVs, smart appliances and gaming monitors and other devices ahead of the show.It is expected to attract about 100,000 visitors, with about 3,000 firms showing off new products and services.Post-pandemic, personal health has become a bigger focus for many of the companies and products...
Lockly Fashions Its Sleekest, Most Minimalist Smart Lock Yet and We Love It
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. CES 2023 is almost here, and here at SPY.com, we have the privilege of sharing exclusive sneak peeks at new products from companies like Lenovo, Lockly, and more. Lockly has been building a reputation for making some of the best smart locks on the market for some time now. Their Vision Elite Smart Lock was one the best smart locks we tested in 2022. With crime becoming a growing concern for many, security solutions are more critical than ever. Lockly is at the...
Samsung's best portable projector just got even better
Samsung's fun FreeStyle projector is even better for 2023 with a brand new design and some clever new features
Withings U-Scan is a $500 device that tests your pee
The Withings U-Scan is an at-home smart urinalysis kit that can test for ovulation, vitamin levels, and more, and send the results to your smartphone.
The best Wayfair deals on home storage to help you get organized in 2023
If your New Year’s resolution is to get organized in 2023, Wayfair has several discounted items that could help. Wayfair has marked down home organization and storage products, including cabinets, shelving and closet systems. The retailer also has reduced prices on organizational products for the kitchen, office and garage,...
CNET
LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV Puts All Other TVs to Shame
I've been covering TVs at CES for years and it takes a lot to surprise me. Yes I've seen some crazy screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but early versions and prototypes prepared me for those. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
Lockly’s New Flex Touch Pro Is the No Frills Smart Lock We’ve Been Waiting For
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. With the new year upon us, we can finally start getting ready for all of the exciting new gadgets of 2023 to be revealed! This year at CES, we can expect announcements from several big players in the tech industry, like the news we previously heard from Lenovo. We’re also very excited about new smart home products, like smart locks from Lockly. Crime has become an increasing concern for many people, so there has been a growing interest in smart security solutions to...
Citizen's new Wear OS smartwatch taps NASA tech to score your alertness
Citizen has unveiled its second-generation CZ Smart smartwatch based on Wear OS 3, which uses NASA's tech to assess your level of alertness, or lack thereof.
Fossil reveals new Gen 6 Wellness Edition hybrid watch with two-week battery life
The new watch, launched at CES 2023, has impressive health tracking features and costs less than you might expect
notebookcheck.net
New Garmin multisport watches with GPS and Wi-Fi leak via IMDA
New Garmin smartwatches appear to be on the way. Gadgets and Wearables recently spotted three new listings on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) website, a regulatory body in Singapore. The low-power devices are all described as “Multisport GPS Smartwatch (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ANT+)”, common features for a Garmin wearable, thus giving little information about the new gadgets.
Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G Is a sub-$200 Smartphone
While CES, the consumer technology event starting in Las Vegas this week, isn’t typically a smartphone-focused show, Samsung is debuting the Galaxy A14 5G smartphone. It’s a lower- to mid-range handset that aims to trickle down some of the most critical features like long battery life, a solid camera, and a commitment to software upgrades at an affordable $199 price point.
Digital Trends
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch gets a Wellness Edition model at CES 2023
Fossil launches its latest hybrid smartwatch based on the Gen 6 Wellness Edition.
