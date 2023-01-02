Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Related
Bengals' Tee Higgins offers support to Damar Hamlin after Bills player's terrifying incident
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins offered his support for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills safety was rushed to the hospital when he collapsed on the field.
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the field against one another again this... The post NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field vs. Cincinnati Bengals; game postponed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game Monday was suspended, then postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter. The NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition. A second-year player out of Pittsburgh, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain. Hamlin stood up but collapsed to the ground. ...
thecomeback.com
Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message
Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
WCPO
Bengals tailgaters can count Burrow's family among them most games
CINCINNATI — At tailgate parties before the Cincinnati Bengals take the field, fans could bump into Robin or Jimmy Burrow, quarterback Joe's family — just look for "Mike." The Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium during the Monday Night Football game, airing on WCPO9. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. and the game kicks off at 8:30 p.m.
WLWT 5
Bills provide update on Damar Hamlin, says condition is moving in a positive direction
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals. In an update Wednesday afternoon, the Bills tweeted that Hamlin is still in the ICU in critical condition, with signs of improvement. "He is expected to remain under intensive...
thecomeback.com
NFL makes shocking Bengals-Bills game decision
While the health of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is obviously the primary concern of the entire NFL world after a terrifying situation led to Hamlin receiving CPR on the field and being taken from the field by ambulance, the league still had to make a decision about the status of the crucial game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Bills after indefinitely suspending it.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor visited hospital after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was spotted outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills was postponed. Taylor, like some Bills players and presumably others, were checking in on Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and had CPR administered on him before being transported to the hospital.
Bills vs Bengals LIVE: Buffalo looks to keep control of AFC's No. 1 seed at 11-4 Cincinnati
Follow along with live updates from Sportsmail's Tyrell Feaster as the Bills look to move one step closer to securing a first-round bye in the playoffs vs. the Bengals.
NFL Week 18 schedule remains unchanged, Bills-Bengals game won’t resume for now
While it plays second-fiddle to the scary situation we saw Monday night in Ohio, the NFL Week 18 schedule is
Joe Burrow discusses how Bengals responded after Damar Hamlin situation: 'Nobody wanted to continue to play the game'
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt it was important to let the Buffalo Bills know how his team felt following Damar Hamlin's on-field emergency in Week 17. On Wednesday, Burrow discussed how his team responded after Hamlin left the game in an ambulance, and why it was important to meet with Bills players in that moment.
Yardbarker
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills prediction, pick, odds: Can the Bengals, Joe Burrow earn home win?
The Cincinnati Bengals will look to maintain their spot at the top of the AFC North division on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills already clinched the AFC East heading into this game. However, there are no signs that the Bills will bench their star players. After all, the Bills still have a chance to earn the top seed in the AFC.
Report: NFL moving towards decision about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is moving towards a decision about how to handle the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended on Monday night. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported late on Wednesday night that momentum is pointing towards the game not being resumed. In that scenario, the NFL would seed for the AFC based on winning... The post Report: NFL moving towards decision about Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed
Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest: NFL says Bills-Bengals game won't be played this week
After postponing the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game Monday night following Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has informed both teams that the game will not be played this week. In a statement issued by the NFL, the league said that it continues...
CBS News
Damar Hamlin: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injury against Bengals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic and University of Pittsburgh alumnus, was injured during the first quarter. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins,...
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game
The NFL plans to move forward with a full slate of games being played in Week 18, but they still need to make a decision about how the Week 17 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be handled. The Bengals-Bills game was not completed after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following... The post Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals President Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin: 'Unprecedented Times'
Hamlin remains in critical condition Tuesday after collapsing during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night.
Comments / 0