Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
YourErie

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Bengals

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Before the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the most highly anticipated games of the season, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you prepped with everything you need to know. You can watch at 7 p.m. on this page or on WIVB. Kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. Who […]
CINCINNATI, OH
KOLR10 News

Bills injury hits close to home for Evangel’s Hepola

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–As you saw earlier in the news, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals. The incident hit close to home to Evangel coach Chuck Hepola. And he hopes it also provides another lesson for coaches […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Beloit Daily News

COLUMN: A shocker, Lucas picks Packers to lose to Lions

As we enter the last week of this NFL season, the Bears and Packers are, once again, on two very different trajectories. One is like a rocket…the other is like discharged trash hurdling toward Earth in a fiery explosion ball of despair. Chicago is a Texans’ win away from the first overall pick (which I said I wouldn’t get excited about them getting but turns out I lied I am very excited) while the Packers are a win over the Lions away from making the...
GREEN BAY, WI
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo, Niagara Falls to light up in support for Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The dome of Buffalo’s City Hall and both sides of Niagara Falls will be illuminated Tuesday night in a show of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Bills Released Veteran Player On Wednesday Afternoon

Already down a member of its secondary, the Buffalo Bills decided to let go of a veteran defensive back on Wednesday. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Bills have released CB Xavier Rhodes." Rhodes played in two games for the Bills this season, starting one, after a two-year...
ALABAMA STATE

