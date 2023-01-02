As we enter the last week of this NFL season, the Bears and Packers are, once again, on two very different trajectories. One is like a rocket…the other is like discharged trash hurdling toward Earth in a fiery explosion ball of despair. Chicago is a Texans’ win away from the first overall pick (which I said I wouldn’t get excited about them getting but turns out I lied I am very excited) while the Packers are a win over the Lions away from making the...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 31 MINUTES AGO