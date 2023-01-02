Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Matt LaFleur begs Packers’ fans not to sell tickets to Detroit Lions fans
This coming Sunday, everything will be on the line for Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers when they host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. But depending on what happens earlier in the day, the game could also mean a playoff spot for the Lions. On Monday, LaFleur spoke to reporters and he had a request for Packers fans.
Column: How the heck are Aaron Rodgers, Packers holding an inside track to playoffs?
Kevin O'Connell's team has a miserable afternoon in Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers gets a big assist from the NFL's profit motive, as seventh seed gives Pack a shot at playoffs.
Justin Jefferson’s struggles vs Packers CB Jaire Alexander draws reaction from Kevin O’Connell
Justin Jefferson ran into a brick wall in Week 17, as he barely made an impact on the field in the Minnesota Vikings’ embarrassing 41-17 loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver was absolutely checked by the Packers’ defense, particularly by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander who decisively won his matchup against Jefferson, with the latter ending up with a mere output of 15 receiving yards on a catch and five targets.
An alcohol-free section at Lambeau Field? Turns out it's possible
Teams across the league are rolling out ‘Family Friendly’ and ‘Alcohol Free’ sections, along with one program at particular, at arguably the most hallowed ground in the NFL - Lambeau Field.
WBAY Green Bay
On the Clock: Packers dominate Vikings, path to postseason clear
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers control their own playoff destiny after a dominating performance against the Minnesota Vikings. The best panel in the business breaks down the victory, and much more in this week’s edition of On the Clock. Topics this week include:. Are you a believer...
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' win over Vikings in Week 17
The Green Bay Packers demolished the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field to even the team’s record at 8-8 and create a scenario in which a win over the Detroit Lions next Sunday night will clinch a playoff berth. Here are the stars, studs and duds from the Packers’ 41-17...
Yardbarker
Are surging Packers a dark-horse Super Bowl contender?
After a 4-8 start, QB Aaron Rodgers and the Packers appeared to be an afterthought. Now on a four-game winning streak, Green Bay is knocking on the door of another playoff appearance. With a win on "Sunday Night Football" at Lambeau Field against Detroit, the Packers will clinch a playoff berth.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man named finalist for Packers FAN Hall of Fame
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Green Bay Packers just announced the 2023 FAN Hall of Fame nominees and one of the finalists is a Milwaukee man who happens to be a Packer for life. Ryan Packer is a Packers fan through and through. "I was kind of known as this...
WISN
Tickets surge for Sunday Packers game
MILWAUKEE — A couple of months ago, you didn't need to shell out much money for Green Bay Packers tickets. But now that the team is in playoff contention, prices are already surging. Ticket King in Milwaukee is already flooded with calls. "When the Pack went up significantly into...
Yardbarker
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
Meet the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 finalists
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 15 modern finalists for the Class of 2023, delaying said announcement due
Vikings fans get engaged while tailgating in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The biggest win we found for the Minnesota Vikings on New Year's Day in Green Bay came at a tailgate party, where Dave Diethelm stole the show for his girlfriend, Mindy Meierbachtol.It didn't surprise anyone when Mindy decided to sing her signature song while tailgating, but she was interrupted by Dave, who gave her a gift: a surprise engagement ring. And Mindy said "yes.""I did not see this coming!" Mindy said.She has been through a lot the past several months. In June, her father John died suddenly of a heart attack."He was so good," said Mindy's mom, Katie Meierbachtol. "I try not to cry, but I just wish her dad was here."Because Mindy was unapologetically a daddy's girl. "He was just full of life, always had some funny jokes to say, some good stories," Mindy said. "He was a hard-working man, farmed his whole life."And so they could only think of what this party would have been like with him."He'd be on cloud nine," Katie said. You could feel his presence, as the Packer and Viking fans united for their friends on an unforgettable day, before the game even kicked off."I'll never forget it," Mindy said.
