Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for info on Greenville man’s disappearance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee....
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies battling rising crime in Anderson Co.

There was a total of 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors and at least 3,000 victims. Police are investigating a homicide on Highway 29 near Plantation Rd. A gray or silver SUV was seen in the area. Two save in water rescue in Greenville. Updated: 8...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

No charges filed following shooting in Anderson County

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said no charges were filed following a shooting that injured one person in Piedmont on Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, the call came in just after noon about a shooting on Fire Tower Road. Deputies said it appears that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Old Cleveland Road at around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Naizeer Wessling, a 16-year-old who reportedly ran away in December. Deputies said Wessling was last seen at his house on Old Boiling Springs Road at around 6:00 a.m. on December 16, 2022. He...
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating suspicious death in Greenwood

Students driving through a flooded parking lot at T.L. Hanna High School. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed...
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

2 people taken to hospital after shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting that sent two people to a hospital Monday night. According to deputies, they were called to Old Cleveland Road in Greenville around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Missing Woman Case File Revelations

Kari Beal explores the importance of CPR at Encompass Health in Greenville. Crews preparing to work round-the-clock to repair Clemson apartment building. Anderson police say Imani Clemons died after getting shot at Fairview Gardens Apartments on December 29th.
GREENVILLE, SC

