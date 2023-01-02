Read full article on original website
Man killed during shooting in Anderson Co.
A man was killed during a shooting Wednesday morning in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for info on Greenville man’s disappearance
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee....
FOX Carolina
Deputies battling rising crime in Anderson Co.
There was a total of 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors and at least 3,000 victims. Police are investigating a homicide on Highway 29 near Plantation Rd. A gray or silver SUV was seen in the area. Two save in water rescue in Greenville. Updated: 8...
One injured in Anderson County shooting
One person was injured in what is believed to be another domestic related shooting in the Upstate. Deputies responded to a home on Fire Tower Road on the Anderson County side of Piedmont, Tuesday morning.
Man dies in Greenville Co. shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff's said deputies responded to a shooting on Monday night.
FOX Carolina
No charges filed following shooting in Anderson County
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said no charges were filed following a shooting that injured one person in Piedmont on Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, the call came in just after noon about a shooting on Fire Tower Road. Deputies said it appears that...
Oconee Co. deputies investigating disturbance call
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they received a report in reference to a disturbance on Tuesday.
Driver dead after car hits tree, overturns in South Carolina
One person died after a single car crash Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County deputies ask residents to check doorbell cameras after deadly drive-by shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for residents to check their doorbells after a deadly drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. on Friday, according to public information officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Old Cleveland Road at around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Naizeer Wessling, a 16-year-old who reportedly ran away in December. Deputies said Wessling was last seen at his house on Old Boiling Springs Road at around 6:00 a.m. on December 16, 2022. He...
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating suspicious death in Greenwood
Students driving through a flooded parking lot at T.L. Hanna High School. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed...
WYFF4.com
Woman wanted for outstanding warrants in SC jumps from moving car during chase, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A woman who was wanted by deputies in Pickens County, South Carolina, jumped from a moving car during a pursuit, according to deputies. Deputies said they were called to the Stop-A-Minit convenience store on Liberty Highway in search of Nikki Elisha Harrison, who was wanted for multiple outstanding arrest warrants.
Suspect charged in Greenwood apartment complex shooting
The Greenwood Police Department said that they are currently working on a suspicious death on Tuesday.
WYFF4.com
2 people taken to hospital after shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting that sent two people to a hospital Monday night. According to deputies, they were called to Old Cleveland Road in Greenville around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
Two hospitalized in Greenville County shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on Old Cleveland Road, just south of Lakeside Park outside of Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Man dies after double shooting in Greenville County, coroner says
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A man has died after he and another person were shot Monday night, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to deputies, they were called to Old Cleveland Road in Greenville around 9:30 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they said...
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution […]
FOX Carolina
Missing Woman Case File Revelations
Kari Beal explores the importance of CPR at Encompass Health in Greenville. Crews preparing to work round-the-clock to repair Clemson apartment building. Anderson police say Imani Clemons died after getting shot at Fairview Gardens Apartments on December 29th.
