wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner, 42-year-old Jeremiah Buckner was shot around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were sent to the scene on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Buckner with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wave 3
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville music artist was identified as the victim of a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the Russell neighborhood. Jeremiah Buckner, 42, better known by his stage name Ekoe Alexanda was shot and killed on Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue Tuesday. Buckner was one of the...
Car crashes into Kentucky restaurant New Year’s Eve, sends eight people to hospital
A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.
wdrb.com
Woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a woman was found shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood. An LMPD Spokesperson says the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on West Kentucky Street. Officers found an adult female who had been shot. EMS was called, and the victim...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed near Valley Station, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed near Valley Station Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 42-year-old Paul A. Turner, of Louisville. His cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds. Aaron Ellis, a...
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
leoweekly.com
West End Businesses Hurt By Fire And Car Crash Announce Fundraisers
Hip Hop Sweet Shop, a hip-hop-themed bakery, and Black Market, a community grocery store, and Fire & Desire, a soul food restaurant, recently announced fundraisers to help rebuild after devastating incidents hurt their businesses in late December. Hip Hop Sweet Shop was part of a strip mall on West Jefferson...
lakercountry.com
Louisville man arrested in Jamestown
A Louisville man was arrested by Jamestown Police on Monday. According to jail records, 56-year-old Jeff Hornback was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and failure to appear. Hornback was arrested by Officer Lee Smith with the Jamestown Police Department. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
Wave 3
Suspect arrested in shooting that left man wounded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the men wanted in connection with a late December shooting has been arrested. Louisville Metro police took Christopher Gutierez-Medina, 20, of Louisville into custody on December 31. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault and wanton endangerment. His arrest report...
wdrb.com
Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
Wave 3
Louisville postal worker robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Middletown Police Department said a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service (USPS) was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 29. USPS said the mail carrier is okay and was unharmed in the incident. Chief Robert Herman said the postal worker was zip tied and...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville
The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
wdrb.com
FOUND SAFE: LMPD says missing 29-year-old woman has been reunited with family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department says a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been found. The department's missing person unit issued an alert on Tuesday for 29-year-old Deanna Wagner after she disappeared from the area of Second Street and Broadway. Wagner, who has development disabilities...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify Louisville man fatally shot off Dixie Highway on New Year's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on New Year's Day. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 28-year-old Reginald Speight was shot and killed in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Police say...
YAHOO!
Louisville police charge 2 suspects in connection with assault outside O'Shea's Irish Pub
Update: Louisville Metro Police charged Matthew Paul Thompson, 35, in August 2020 with complicity to second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault causing minor injury. Thompson, of Louisville, has a pretrial conference scheduled for later in January 2023 and a trial currently set to begin in March 2023. Dewitt Laron Thomas, 37,...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies Louisville man who died after being shot in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old man who died at the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood early Monday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Dorion Tisby died at 12:53 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2 at University of Louisville Hospital. Louisville Metro Police said Tisby...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 3 shootings that occurred in a matter of hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been a deadly start to the new year. The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three separate homicides that occurred in a matter of hours. “At this time, it does not appear that any of these cases are related or part of a larger...
Wave 3
More than 300 pounds of fentanyl seized in DEA’s Louisville division in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration said millions of potentially deadly doses of fentanyl were seized across its Louisville division last year. Across the United States, the DEA said 50.6 million prescription pills laced with fentanyl and 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder over the course of 2022, according to a release.
