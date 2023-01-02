ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner, 42-year-old Jeremiah Buckner was shot around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were sent to the scene on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Buckner with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Car crashes into Kentucky restaurant New Year’s Eve, sends eight people to hospital

A car crash that sent an SUV careening into a Kentucky bar early on New Year’s Eve sent eight people to the hospital. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when a car turned off a side street into the path of an SUV on Louisville’s Frankfort Avenue. The SUV spun off the road and hit The Hub Louisville, a bar and restaurant that stays open until 4 a.m. on weekends, police told the Courier Journal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a woman was found shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood. An LMPD Spokesperson says the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on West Kentucky Street. Officers found an adult female who had been shot. EMS was called, and the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed near Valley Station, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed near Valley Station Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 42-year-old Paul A. Turner, of Louisville. His cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds. Aaron Ellis, a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

West End Businesses Hurt By Fire And Car Crash Announce Fundraisers

Hip Hop Sweet Shop, a hip-hop-themed bakery, and Black Market, a community grocery store, and Fire & Desire, a soul food restaurant, recently announced fundraisers to help rebuild after devastating incidents hurt their businesses in late December. Hip Hop Sweet Shop was part of a strip mall on West Jefferson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Louisville man arrested in Jamestown

A Louisville man was arrested by Jamestown Police on Monday. According to jail records, 56-year-old Jeff Hornback was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and failure to appear. Hornback was arrested by Officer Lee Smith with the Jamestown Police Department. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
JAMESTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Suspect arrested in shooting that left man wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the men wanted in connection with a late December shooting has been arrested. Louisville Metro police took Christopher Gutierez-Medina, 20, of Louisville into custody on December 31. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault and wanton endangerment. His arrest report...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Restaurant, bar on Bardstown Road moving to Meriwether neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant and bar on Bardstown Road is moving into Louisville's Meriwether neighborhood. The Bard's Town posted on social media on Tuesday its intentions to move into a new space at the corner of Burnett and Meriwether avenues. Bard's Town's space on Bardstown Road is closed,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville postal worker robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Middletown Police Department said a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service (USPS) was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 29. USPS said the mail carrier is okay and was unharmed in the incident. Chief Robert Herman said the postal worker was zip tied and...
MIDDLETOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville

The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

FOUND SAFE: LMPD says missing 29-year-old woman has been reunited with family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department says a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been found. The department's missing person unit issued an alert on Tuesday for 29-year-old Deanna Wagner after she disappeared from the area of Second Street and Broadway. Wagner, who has development disabilities...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

More than 300 pounds of fentanyl seized in DEA’s Louisville division in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration said millions of potentially deadly doses of fentanyl were seized across its Louisville division last year. Across the United States, the DEA said 50.6 million prescription pills laced with fentanyl and 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder over the course of 2022, according to a release.
LOUISVILLE, KY

