TMZ.com

Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'

Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
worldboxingnews.net

Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring

Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match. Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session. On...
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence Jr’s trainer skeptical about Terence Crawford fight happening

By Huck Allen: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James isn’t optimistic about a fight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford happening at this point after the Nebraska native acted impetuously by suddenly, without warning giving up on talks to accept an offer by BLK Prime to fight David Avanesyan.
Boxing Scene

Hearn Eyes April Return For Joshua: 'Plan Now Is To Rebuild Him To Become Three-Time Champion'

An ambitious 2023 campaign is being planned for Anthony Joshua. Details are still being finalized, but the former two-time unified heavyweight champ is expected to return to the ring by early April according to Eddie Hearn. The bout will launch what his team hopes to be an active year that ends with a long in-demand superfight with a fellow former titleholder.
Boxing Scene

Andrade on Canelo Potentially Facing Ryder: ‘Just More Bulls--- Bro … Just Another Easy Fight’

Demetrius Andrade can’t hide his disgust regarding Canelo Alvarez’s potential next opponent. The two division world champion from Providence, Rhode Island, has long criticized the Mexican superstar and undisputed 168-pound champion for his supposed lack of ambition and has repeatedly accused him of avoiding him, despite the fact that they were network stablemates on DAZN.
BoxingNews24.com

VIDEO: Sergio Martinez and the WBA

By Geoffrey Ciani: Former middleweight champion Sergio Martinez will be 48 years old next month and he has not had a significant victory at 160 in nearly 10 years, and yet amazingly, Martinez is ranked as the #3 middleweight in the entire world according to the WBA sanctioning body. Once...
Boxing Scene

Nelson: Fury Will Prove Dominance as Heavyweight King By Beating Usyk

Former cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson has a lot of respect for Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles. However, Nelson is confident that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defeat Usyk when they collide in an undisputed fight that is being negotiated to take place in the month of March.
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Explains Further Details Regarding Plan For Transgender Category

Last week, the World Boxing Council generated plenty of headlines when the organization's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, revealed that the WBC was planning to create a new category for transgender boxers. Sulaiman cautions that a new category does not necessarily mean that a new world title will be created. The goal,...
worldboxingnews.net

Blurry not Tyson Fury in sparring knockout hoax

Tyson Fury stood accused of being knocked out in sparring due to a blurry hoax of a clip showing another boxer. A viral video on social media is not a solid knockout against the current WBC heavyweight champion. The reason why has now been revealed. The video was made fuzzy...
Boxing Scene

Guillermo Rigondeaux Set To Return on February 24 at Hialeah Park

Former two-time world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux, with a professional record of 20-3-1 (13 KOs), will return to the ring for the first time in almost one year when he headlines the fight card at Hialeah Park on Friday, February 24. Rigondeaux, whose last bout was a unanimous decision defeat at...
MIAMI, FL
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez’s trainer wants Dmitry Bivol rematch in 2023

By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso has contacted Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to inform him that his fighter wants a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in 2023. In the meantime, Hearn states that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) wants a warm-up fight in May, likely against his WBO...
BoxingNews24.com

Sergio Martinez on Gennadiy Golovkin: “I can give him a boxing lesson”

By Jim Calfa: Former two-division world champion Sergio Martinez is hoping to get a title shot against IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin in 2023. Martinez is convinced that he can give Golovkin a boxing lesson, and he’s eager to be allowed to try and do that. He believes that he’s going to get that title shot this year.

