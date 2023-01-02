Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
worldboxingnews.net
Rival claims Gervonta Davis got knocked out in sparring
Gervonta Davis was knocked out in sparring by a super lightweight out of the top contenders, according to a rival who he’s already embroiled in a slanging match. Ivan Redkach remains relentless with his attacks and targeting of Davis after the pair fell out following a sparring session. On...
Anthony Joshua’s ex-coach reveals how many bouts star must have before facing Deontay Wilder and makes fight prediction
ANTHONY JOSHUA has been urged by his former trainer to take a few confidence-building fights before facing Deontay Wilder. Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel and coach Malik Scott have opened the door to a bout with AJ, who is coming off two losses to Oleksandr Usyk. For the second of those,...
Boxing Scene
Eubank on Golovkin: Nobody Else That People Want To See Him Fight More Than Me!
Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. is mapping out a hitlist for 2023, as he prepares to step into the ring in a few weeks. Eubank Jr. will fight former world champion Liam Smith on January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office. He feels...
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant Believes He Has More Than Enough Power To Stop David Benavidez: "Don't Be Surprised"
The stars were seemingly aligned as Caleb Plant headed into his showdown against Canelo Alvarez in November of 2021. But while fame, fortune, and history awaited him, Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) would come up just short, losing a competitive bout via 11th-round stoppage. Viewed as a terrific all-around fighter, Plant...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence Jr’s trainer skeptical about Terence Crawford fight happening
By Huck Allen: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James isn’t optimistic about a fight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford happening at this point after the Nebraska native acted impetuously by suddenly, without warning giving up on talks to accept an offer by BLK Prime to fight David Avanesyan.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Eyes April Return For Joshua: 'Plan Now Is To Rebuild Him To Become Three-Time Champion'
An ambitious 2023 campaign is being planned for Anthony Joshua. Details are still being finalized, but the former two-time unified heavyweight champ is expected to return to the ring by early April according to Eddie Hearn. The bout will launch what his team hopes to be an active year that ends with a long in-demand superfight with a fellow former titleholder.
MMAmania.com
Big Boy vs Bad Boy? Instagram bodybuilder wants to box Tito Ortiz, ex-UFC champ says ‘Let’s do it’
Move over Jizzy, there’s a new meathead in town. Instagram bodybuilder “Big Boy,” whose real name is ... probably not even worth the trip to Google to look up, appears to be using that old boxing trick of calling someone out by claiming they called him out.
Boxing Scene
Andrade on Canelo Potentially Facing Ryder: ‘Just More Bulls--- Bro … Just Another Easy Fight’
Demetrius Andrade can’t hide his disgust regarding Canelo Alvarez’s potential next opponent. The two division world champion from Providence, Rhode Island, has long criticized the Mexican superstar and undisputed 168-pound champion for his supposed lack of ambition and has repeatedly accused him of avoiding him, despite the fact that they were network stablemates on DAZN.
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Sergio Martinez and the WBA
By Geoffrey Ciani: Former middleweight champion Sergio Martinez will be 48 years old next month and he has not had a significant victory at 160 in nearly 10 years, and yet amazingly, Martinez is ranked as the #3 middleweight in the entire world according to the WBA sanctioning body. Once...
Sources: Ortiz, Stanionis booked for March 18 battle in Texas
The 147-pound bout between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis is slated to take place on March 18 in Texas, sources told ESPN on Monday, after Oritz's promoter, Golden Boy, won the rights to the WBA "regular" welterweight title fight.
Boxing Scene
Nelson: Fury Will Prove Dominance as Heavyweight King By Beating Usyk
Former cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson has a lot of respect for Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles. However, Nelson is confident that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defeat Usyk when they collide in an undisputed fight that is being negotiated to take place in the month of March.
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Explains Further Details Regarding Plan For Transgender Category
Last week, the World Boxing Council generated plenty of headlines when the organization's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, revealed that the WBC was planning to create a new category for transgender boxers. Sulaiman cautions that a new category does not necessarily mean that a new world title will be created. The goal,...
worldboxingnews.net
Blurry not Tyson Fury in sparring knockout hoax
Tyson Fury stood accused of being knocked out in sparring due to a blurry hoax of a clip showing another boxer. A viral video on social media is not a solid knockout against the current WBC heavyweight champion. The reason why has now been revealed. The video was made fuzzy...
Michael Bisping And Anthony Smith Want To See McGregor vs. Masvidal, Volkanovski vs. Cejudo And More This Year
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith shared the dream fights they love to see in the UFC this year. The pair’s lists both involved big-name fighters such as Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Jorge Masvidal. Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith reckoned that there’s not a lot going on in the...
Boxing Scene
Guillermo Rigondeaux Set To Return on February 24 at Hialeah Park
Former two-time world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux, with a professional record of 20-3-1 (13 KOs), will return to the ring for the first time in almost one year when he headlines the fight card at Hialeah Park on Friday, February 24. Rigondeaux, whose last bout was a unanimous decision defeat at...
Watch: Shaj Haque KO’s Opponent With A Nasty Punch To Become New Cage Warriors Flyweight Champion
Shaj Haque knocked his opponent out en route to a title fight victory at Cage Warriors. The 32-year-old won two of his three fights last year via KO/TKO. Cage Warriors returnee Shaj Haque did not fail to deliver in his first title fight in the promotion as he dethroned the now-former flyweight champion, Sam Creasey at CW 148.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez’s trainer wants Dmitry Bivol rematch in 2023
By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso has contacted Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to inform him that his fighter wants a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in 2023. In the meantime, Hearn states that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) wants a warm-up fight in May, likely against his WBO...
BoxingNews24.com
Sergio Martinez on Gennadiy Golovkin: “I can give him a boxing lesson”
By Jim Calfa: Former two-division world champion Sergio Martinez is hoping to get a title shot against IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin in 2023. Martinez is convinced that he can give Golovkin a boxing lesson, and he’s eager to be allowed to try and do that. He believes that he’s going to get that title shot this year.
Boxing Scene
Bam Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez Vacant WBO Title Fight Set, April 8 In San Antonio
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez returned home as a newly crowned titlist for his previous fight in San Antonio. The next trip to his hometown will come in pursuit of a second divisional championship. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are finalized for Rodriguez to face Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez atop an...
