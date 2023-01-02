Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata?
A fully loaded 2023 Mazda M-5 Miata can be had for less than most entry-level luxury cars. The post How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Monster MK1 VW Golf Packs Two Turbo VR6s, Two Transmissions
Both engines and both manual transmissions are operated via one throttle, one clutch pedal, and one gear lever, powering all four wheels.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Best Used SUVs Under $30,000 for 2023: Mazda, Kia Make the List
If an SUV is in your future but you're not prepared to pay new-car prices, a newish ute might be the smarter choice. Although used-car prices have spiked in the last year or two, it's starting to look like they are now cooling a bit. This could be the moment to make that buy, and if a small or midsize crossover is what your heart wants, you have several options under $30,000 to choose from.
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models
When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Infiniti QX65 Coming As Coupe Version Of QX60 SUV
CarBuzz has discovered a new trademark for the name QX65 that luxury brand Infiniti has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Since the Infiniti QX55 is the coupe version of the QX50, it's safe to assume that Infiniti is working on a coupe version of the QX60 SUV. The application was filed roughly a week ago, on December 22, which suggests that the decision to introduce the new model to the American market was made recently. The similarly named QX56 was offered between 2004-2010 and was a rather hideous machine before it was renamed the QX80, but we doubt that the QX65 will be anything but attractive. It's also possible that a hybrid version will be offered.
insideevs.com
E-Bike Company Heybike Unveils The Tyson Folding Electric Bicycle
Electric bike manufacturer Heybike is known for its compact, practical, and affordable electric bicycles. With comfort and utility in mind, the brand, who sources its products from China, is able to provide impressive models at attractive prices. The brand's newest innovation, a one-piece magnesium-framed e-bike called the Tyson, has just been unveiled and is set to make an appearance at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
torquenews.com
Do Toyota Prius Batteries Ever Need To Be Replaced?
In recent years, Toyota Prius has become one of the most popular hybrid cars around. An important question for many prospective buyers is whether or not the Prius batteries need to be replaced eventually. In this article let's uncover the truth about replacing Toyota Prius batteries. Here are a few things you need to know.
This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
torquenews.com
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD Review
Toyota’s 2022 Corolla Cross offers small crossover shoppers an interesting alternative to the Honda HR-V. One vehicle we have been patiently waiting to test was Toyota’s all-new 2022 Corolla Cross SUV. This smaller-than-compact five-passenger crossover SYV is aimed at the market just under the hugely popular, industry-leading RAV4. Based on our time with the Corolla Cross, we feel that it does an admiral job of filling that role.
MotorTrend Magazine
Our Dodge Ram 2500 Flatbed Conversion Rocks: Here’s What We Used
We first began the search for a flatbed for our 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 a few years ago. There are a lot of flatbeds on the market, but they are not all created equal. We wanted an aluminum bed, and considered buying a used Home Depot rental truck for the bed they come with. The Home Depot truck beds we've seen have fold-down sides and are constructed from aluminum, but on the downside they are eight-feet long and don't provide any sealed storage. If you are like us, you have been tempted by good deals that nickel-and-dime you so much that by the time you are done you have spent more than if you had just bought what you wanted at the outset. We avoided that situation by buying a MITS Alloy EVO2 Tray from Mule Expedition Outfitters.
MotorTrend Magazine
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
msn.com
Toyota’s Affordable Sports Car Is Proving to Be More Popular
Many modern sports cars can be quite pricey, but it’s possible to get a new Toyota GR86 for less than $30,000. It’s a remodeled version of the Toyota 86 sports car, which failed to garner broad appeal thanks to its lackluster interior and powertrain. The GR86’s engine is punchier now, and this car has a sleek new exterior to match its lively character.
insideevs.com
Production-Intent Aptera Delta Revealed, More To Come On Jan. 20
EV startup Aptera Motors is hoping to finally start production of its three-wheel solar EV before the end of this year. On the last day of 2022, the company showed the progress it made on its solar-powered three wheeler by revealing the production-intent design for Aptera. For the first time,...
This Engine Shares a Name With the Deadly Apache Helicopter, and Its a V8
The Apache helicopter shares a name with the Dodge 392 Hemi V8. The Apache is aptly named, too; the 392 is the biggest naturally aspirated V8 in Dodge's lineup. The post This Engine Shares a Name With the Deadly Apache Helicopter, and Its a V8 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Ford Motor Company (F)
Ford Motor Company (F) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. The stock is trading near 2022 lows after handful of earnings misses that has forced analysts to...
The 2023 Kia Telluride Has a Smart Solution for a Dumb Seat Belt Problem
Kristen LeeDo you, like me, get annoyed when seat belts clack around when your car is empty? The Kia Telluride offers us a solution.
MotorTrend Magazine
1,000-HP All-Wheel Drive NASCAR-Themed 1932 Ford
There were a lot of insanely badass cars at PRI, but for some strange reason this beat-looking 1932 Ford was one of our favorites. Now, it may look a bit rough at first glance, but you see, that's the cool part; beneath the patina'd "paint" and nature-worn body panels beats the heart of a full-blown street-legal race car!
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
MotorTrend Magazine
Gaining Range by Measuring Battery State-of-Charge More Accurately
Batteries are expensive, scary things. If we're not worried about them catching fire, we're worried about them losing sufficient capacity and range to render our electric vehicle both unusable and unsalable. A good battery management system (BMS) is a great defender against either disaster, and Texas Instruments has just introduced new cell and pack monitors that up the standard of BMS accuracy and precision enough to potentially boost an EV's real-time remaining range figures—even when the battery is new.
Comments / 0