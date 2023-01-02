We first began the search for a flatbed for our 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 a few years ago. There are a lot of flatbeds on the market, but they are not all created equal. We wanted an aluminum bed, and considered buying a used Home Depot rental truck for the bed they come with. The Home Depot truck beds we've seen have fold-down sides and are constructed from aluminum, but on the downside they are eight-feet long and don't provide any sealed storage. If you are like us, you have been tempted by good deals that nickel-and-dime you so much that by the time you are done you have spent more than if you had just bought what you wanted at the outset. We avoided that situation by buying a MITS Alloy EVO2 Tray from Mule Expedition Outfitters.

