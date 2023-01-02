He has no idea where he’s going. They told him to come along. He’s getting pudding. He starts laughing & screaming “Pudding, Pudding, Pudding!!!!”
no doubt, biden bringing America to her knees and all this rhetoric about him being compassionate towards illegals and open border is a smoke screen! biden is NOT compassionate for illegals, as these people have thousands of dollars to give cartels and their plight does not fall under asylum...not even close, as obviously they are free to flee! additionally, the open border has emboldened cartels, its allowing terrorists in our country, its overwhelming Americans with the cost in a time when Americans are suffering from self inflicted bidenflation, its bringing in diseases that will affect Americans and worst of all, the open borders are allowing cartels to smuggle in china's poison that is responsible for over 200,000 overdoses of our children! biden is not compassionate towards illegals, he is not concerned how this is affecting Americans and hasn't mentioned one word about the fenttenyl overdoses of our children that is caused by bidens open borders! biden IS the devil in disguise!
Terribly dark day. We don’t want that SoB in Ky. He may spread stupidity to those he comes in contact with.
