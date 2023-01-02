Read full article on original website
EastEnders airs aftermath of Lily's surprise pregnancy revelation
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired the aftermath of Lily Slater’s surprise pregnancy revelation. In last night’s (January 1) episode, the family’s New Year’s Eve party proved to be disastrous after Lily, Jean and Eve all collapsed following a carbon monoxide leak. After being rushed to hospital, a routine scan showed Lily to be pregnant, leaving Stacey in shock.
Strictly star Abbey Clancy and The Masked Dancer’s Peter Crouch renew vows in beach ceremony
Strictly Come Dancing 2013 winner Abbey Clancy and former footballer Peter Crouch have renewed their wedding vows in an intimate beach ceremony. The Britain's Next Top Model presenter and Crouch, who currently features on The Masked Dancer judging panel, celebrated 11 years since they first tied the knot in 2011 on a private island at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort.
Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall
Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
Terry Hall diagnosed with pancreatic cancer prior to death – Specials bassist
Terry Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly before his death, The Specials singer’s bandmate has said.Bassist Horace Panter said Hall had been “emphatic” that his condition should be kept a secret after being diagnosed.https://t.co/qHjcpaR2uE— Horace Panter (@horacepanterart) December 20, 2022In a lengthy and emotional Facebook post, Panter said the band had been due to record a new album in Los Angeles in November this year, which had previously been put on hold due to the pandemic, when Hall fell ill.The pair were part of The Specials’ first consistent line-up, and rose to fame together as part of the pioneering...
Mum issues warning over Christmas toy after son is rushed into emergency surgery
A mum has put out a warning after her young son was raced to hospital due to swallowing a toy. Lyndsey Foley, from Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, says her little boy Jude was feeling a bit under the weather this summer but doctors said it was nothing to be worried about.
Stephen Greif dead aged 78 – Actor who starred in The Crown and EastEnders dies
THE Crown actor Stephen Greif has died aged 78, his agent has announced. The star most recently played Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill in the Netflix drama in 2020, and has also appeared in soaps like Coronation Street and EastEnders. He featured heavily in the first series of...
Actor Gary Lucy has been in a violent car accident
Gary Lucy was involved in a violent car accident on Monday, December 26th, as he revealed via the social network Instagram. The 41-year-old Hollyoaks star posted on Instagram the pictures showing how the car he was traveling in was completely destroyed. Despite the scare, Gary Lucy was lucky and only...
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Doc Martin fans horrified as Martin Clunes left fighting for his life in horror car crash in final ever episode
DOC Martin fans were left horrified after Martin Clunes' titular character was left fighting for his life in a horror car crash in the final ever episode. The ITV series came to an end a few weeks ago, but fans were treated to one last hoorah with the Christmas Special.
Pregnant Jennie McAlpine hints her baby could have a Coronation Street-inspired name
The Coronation Street family are expanding with star Jennie McAlpine's baby number three. The Fiz Stape actress is currently six months pregnant and has revealed her child may have a Corrie-inspired name. It wouldn't be a first for McAlpine after she and husband Chris Farr named their first daughter Hilda,...
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan shares sweet way she told Charlotte Crosby about pregnancy
Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has revealed the sweet way she told friend and fellow show star Charlotte Crosby about her pregnancy. The reality star shared over the weekend that she is expecting her first child with husband Jacob Blyth. Speaking to OK! about going to tell Charlotte (who herself...
‘We were only ones there wearing masks’: Rhod Gilbert’s wife Sian Harries describes ‘rammed’ A&E visit
Rhod Gilbert’s wife, writer and performer Sian Harries, spoke this week about the couple’s troubling visit to A&E.Gilbert announced in July that he was being treated for cancer, and that he would be “disappearing for a while” to focus on his health.He recently shared an update, disclosing that the cancer was stage four and that he was “feeling good” about his recovery.Harries did not reveal the reason for the couple’s visit, but responded to concerned fans who asked if she and Rhod were well.In the full tweet posted on Wednesday 28 December, Harries wrote: “A&E absolutely rammed with people...
The Apprentice: Claude Littner had to ‘lie down in a dark room’ after seeing 2023 contestants arguing
The Apprentice’s Claude Littner was so overwhelmed by the vicious arguing between this year’s candidates that he had to “lay down in a dark room”, Karren Brady has said.The business competition series returns to our screens this week, with 18 new and ambitious hopefuls competing in hope of impressing Lord Alan Sugar and securing a £250,000 business investment from him.You can find out more about the 2023 candidates here.Sugar is assisted by Brady and Tim Campbell, while his former aide Littner will return for two episodes of this series.Appearing on The One Show on Tuesday (3 January), West Ham...
Coronation Street confirms shocking story for Stephen Reid and Carla Connor
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has teased a showdown in the rivalry between villain Stephen Reid and Carla Connor. A 2023 storyline will see Leo's killer Stephen (Todd Boyce) and Underworld owner Carla (Alison King) in a head-to-head conflict as they work together. Stephen is trying to get back in the textile business following his financial troubles, while Carla is determined to show him who's truly in charge, leading to a potentially bloody outcome.
Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams caught out after Beau discovery
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mason Chen-Williams was caught out in tonight's (January 3) first look Hollyoaks after Beau made a shocking discovery on his phone. Last month, Mason posted photos of a drunk Leah online to his Men's First forum, later claiming he had slept with her as part of his ongoing radical misogyny storyline.
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s family shares health update following accident
The family of Marvel star Jeremy Renner has provided an update on the actor’s health following his accident. The actor, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was injured in an incident with a snow plough on Sunday (January 1), being in a “critical but stable” condition as he was transported to hospital.
Davina McCall names the three Big Brother housemates she still talks to
Davina McCall has revealed which three former Big Brother housemates she has stayed in touch with ahead of the reality show's return. McCall presented both Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother from 2000 until 2010 and oversaw a number of now-iconic series and housemates. In a new interview with the...
14 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, there's a shock bombshell for Zack, Denise and Ravi spend a flirty evening together, while Lola and Jay have a big announcement to make. Here's a full collection of the 14 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Zack prepares to leave. It could be...
Gogglebox’s Tom Malone praised following blood donation
Gogglebox fans have been praising Tom Malone for donating blood. The TV personality was seen with the NHS in a photo taken by wife Julie on their family Instagram account, with a caption reading: "Tom giving platelets and plasma today!" Fans thanked him for doing so in the comments, with...
Coronation Street reveals Teddy fate after accident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street revealed Teddy's fate following his accident, which happened just as he was about to expose Stephen Reid's murder cover-up. Stephen accidentally killed Leo during a fight at the factory in September and then made it look like Leo had moved to Canada. Leo's dad...
