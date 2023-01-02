Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Ask Dr. Nandi: Examining the health benefits of 'Dry January'
(WXYZ) — One of the more popular New Year’s resolutions is to drink less alcohol. Each year, millions of people take part in “Dry January,” which challenges adults to voluntarily give up alcohol for the entire month. We’re coming off the holiday season, a time when...
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
Harvard Health
Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?
Research suggests cannabis and placebo provide similar pain relief, but that may not be the whole story. If you’ve tried one of the various formulations of medical cannabis (marijuana) in hopes of easing your chronic pain, you’re far from alone. Treating pain is by far the most common reason offered by the many millions of Americans who use products that contain cannabinoids, the main active components in marijuana.
A new weight loss drug could become the best-selling drug of all time. Who can afford it?
An Eli Lilly drug if approved for weight loss could become the best-selling drug of all time, but concerns are mounting about who will actually be able to afford it. Experts are confident that the drug, called tirzepatide, will be granted approval by the Food and Drug Administration sometime next year. If that’s the case, it would join two other popular — and expensive — recently approved weight loss drugs on the market, Wegovy and Saxenda, both from the drugmaker Novo Nordisk.
CNET
Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
Daily Beast
An Old Diabetes Drug May Protect You Against Long COVID
Prescription drugs have a funny way of surprising us with new side effects—even if they’ve been on the market for decades. Viagra started as a treatment for high blood pressure before it was discovered to have stimulating effects for men. A common liver drug was recently found to help protect against the coronavirus. Now, another drug that protects against long COVID might soon join its ranks.
Channel 3000
Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
Heavy alcohol drinker: repairing Liver Damage From Alcohol Use
Cirrhosis scars due to excessive alcohol consumption are irreversible, but not drinking alcohol and leading a healthy lifestyle can help heal the liver from fatty liver disease and alcoholic liver disease.
Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use
I quit drinking almost 7 years ago. Before that, I never understood that my body was struggling with alcohol use. After I got sober, it was really noticeable how much better I felt. I was shocked to see that some mysterious health problems I was having disappeared when I got sober. I know I’m not alone in this and I also know that alcohol use is only getting worse.
Pandemic fueled alcohol abuse, especially among women, but there are treatment options
Alcohol use disorder is a growing problem in the United States, which experts say has been enhanced by the pandemic, especially among women. But as Lisa Ling reports in a new episode of "This Is Life," scientists are exploring new treatment options.
Here are the worst states for flu this year
Influenza transmission is declining this month in most parts of the U.S., according to the most recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet, some areas still had high transmission as of week 50 of the flu season.
Babies in Danger From Ingesting Opioids Laced With Animal Tranquilizer
Pediatric poisonings from a street drug containing fentanyl and a powerful veterinary sedative called xylazine are on the rise. The combo is known on the street as "tranq," "anastesia de caballo" or "sleep cut" While many pediatric poisonings are accidental, some caregivers give the drug to a baby or toddler...
WSET
Doctors worried about rising number of seniors addicted to opioids
(WSET) — The drug overdose rate among those over the age of 65 has tripled in the past two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those rising numbers have doctors concerned, especially when it comes to opioids. Many seniors use painkillers to treat injuries or...
Even in Advanced Liver Disease, It's Never Too Late to Quit Alcohol
Patients with advanced liver cirrhosis can live longer, with fewer complications, if they stop drinking alcohol. Complications can still develop, however, and regular checkups are recommended. These findings support longstanding recommendations to avoid booze altogether if you have cirrhosis. THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting alcohol can help...
Why Do I Get Super Anxious the Day After Drinking?
The older I get, the more frequently I have anxiety the day after I drink alcohol. Here’s how it goes down: I throw back a few glasses of wine, get a subpar night’s sleep, and wake up with a nervous stomach—and brain. Typically, there’s no pinpointed reason as to why I feel off. I’m just cosmically uneasy and worried despite the fact that everything is, in actuality, okay.
Fighting the holiday blues? Drinking may not be the answer. How Dry January can help
The pandemic intensified the loneliness and increased alcohol consumption many people experience around the holidays. Can cutting out alcohol for a month help? Here’s what experts say.
verywellmind.com
How Prozac and Alcohol Interact
If you are one of the millions of Americans who take Prozac (fluoxetine) to treat depression or another mental health condition, there are certain precautions you should take—including avoiding or limiting alcohol use. While having a glass of wine with dinner or enjoying a beer after work is a...
Researchers found winter holidays cause more heart attacks than any other time of year
The joys of the winter holidays often take their toll, as research shows that more people die of heart attacks in the last week of December than at any other time of year. This can include more than delicious food, mouth-watering desserts, and a few glasses of wine or seasonal cocktails. Tasty snacks and beverages can be part of the fun of a vacation, but they can increase the risk of heart disease, according to the American Heart Association.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: New medicine could help kick vaping and nicotine addiction
BOSTON, Mass. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 5.6 million American adults vape, using an electronic device to inhale nicotine and flavored vapors. And much like cigarette smoking, for some, vaping may become a habit that is tough to quit. Researchers are now conducting a clinical trial of a plant-based product that has been tested on cigarette smokers to see if it helps people hooked on vaping.
MedicalXpress
Opioids frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis
Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a...
