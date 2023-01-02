Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner, 42-year-old Jeremiah Buckner was shot around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were sent to the scene on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Buckner with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville
The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
LMPD investigating after man dies at hospital after being shot in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have reported the sixth homicide of the year happened off Arnoldtown Road in south Louisville. LMPD said officers responded to a call of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road on Tuesday. Arnoldtown Road is near St. Andrews...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies Louisville man who died after being shot in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old man who died at the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood early Monday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Dorion Tisby died at 12:53 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2 at University of Louisville Hospital. Louisville Metro Police said Tisby...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating after man shot, hospitalized in Wyandotte neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the Wyandotte neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on Taylor Boulevard at Camden Avenue. There was a man suffering from gunshot wounds when...
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot in Shelby Park, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Shelby Park Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after midnight, LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. When they got there, they found a...
Wave 3
Suspect arrested in shooting that left man wounded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the men wanted in connection with a late December shooting has been arrested. Louisville Metro police took Christopher Gutierez-Medina, 20, of Louisville into custody on December 31. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault and wanton endangerment. His arrest report...
wdrb.com
Woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a woman was found shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood. An LMPD Spokesperson says the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on West Kentucky Street. Officers found an adult female who had been shot. EMS was called, and the victim...
wdrb.com
FOUND SAFE: LMPD says missing 29-year-old woman has been reunited with family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department says a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been found. The department's missing person unit issued an alert on Tuesday for 29-year-old Deanna Wagner after she disappeared from the area of Second Street and Broadway. Wagner, who has developmental disabilities...
WLKY.com
Coroner: 24-year-old identified in fatal Shelby Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County coroners have identified the man who was shot and killed in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Monday. They said the victim was 24-year-old Dorion Tisby. The coroner's report says that the shooting happened just before midnight on New Year's Day in the 400 block...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed near Valley Station, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed near Valley Station Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 42-year-old Paul A. Turner, of Louisville. His cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds. Aaron Ellis, a...
YAHOO!
Louisville police charge 2 suspects in connection with assault outside O'Shea's Irish Pub
Update: Louisville Metro Police charged Matthew Paul Thompson, 35, in August 2020 with complicity to second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault causing minor injury. Thompson, of Louisville, has a pretrial conference scheduled for later in January 2023 and a trial currently set to begin in March 2023. Dewitt Laron Thomas, 37,...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating Louisville's third murder of 2023 after Shelby Park shooting victim dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As of the early morning hours of Jan. 2, there have been three homicides in Louisville in the new year, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD says the first homicide of 2023 happened on Jan. 1 around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say a man was shot and killed.
Wave 3
Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Sunday night around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Once on the scene, responding officers...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify Louisville man fatally shot off Dixie Highway on New Year's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on New Year's Day. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 28-year-old Reginald Speight was shot and killed in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Police say...
LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 3 shootings that occurred in a matter of hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been a deadly start to the new year. The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three separate homicides that occurred in a matter of hours. “At this time, it does not appear that any of these cases are related or part of a larger...
WLKY.com
Authorities confirm new leads in 2021 Henryville shooting that left woman dead
HENRYVILLE, Ind. — Authorities in Clark County have new information in the case of a southern Indiana woman who was shot in Henryville in 2021. The family says Brittney Boman, 29, was found by her boyfriend, shot in the face, in a wooded area of Henryville. Authorities say it happened on Oct. 2 off Brownstown Road.
