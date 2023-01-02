ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner, 42-year-old Jeremiah Buckner was shot around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were sent to the scene on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Buckner with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WLKY.com

WLKY.com

Man dies after being shot in Shelby Park, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Shelby Park Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just after midnight, LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. When they got there, they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect arrested in shooting that left man wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the men wanted in connection with a late December shooting has been arrested. Louisville Metro police took Christopher Gutierez-Medina, 20, of Louisville into custody on December 31. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault and wanton endangerment. His arrest report...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a woman was found shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood. An LMPD Spokesperson says the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on West Kentucky Street. Officers found an adult female who had been shot. EMS was called, and the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND SAFE: LMPD says missing 29-year-old woman has been reunited with family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department says a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been found. The department's missing person unit issued an alert on Tuesday for 29-year-old Deanna Wagner after she disappeared from the area of Second Street and Broadway. Wagner, who has developmental disabilities...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

wdrb.com

Wave 3

Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. Sunday night around 9:15 p. m., LMPD officers from the 2nd Division were called to the 1800 block of W. Gaulbert in response to the call of a shooting. Once on the scene, responding officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
