West Virginia woman gets missing wallet back after 54 years
Sharon Day dropped her wallet at a high school dance in 1968. It was recovered when construction crews renovating the building found it and returned it.
Sharon Day dropped her wallet at a high school dance in 1968. It was recovered when construction crews renovating the building found it and returned it.
what ever happen still great to hear that there is still honest people out there I found 910 dollars when I was ten years old on déc 23 1975 and gave it all back and I was so poor that never cross my mine to give it back I just recently found a check book this pass summer and drove à long way to give the person it back and I said this before we still have to speak to are maker on the other side
WEKU is your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.orghttps://www.weku.org
Comments / 13