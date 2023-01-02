ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia woman gets missing wallet back after 54 years

stock photo of pocketbookPhoto bypixabay

Sharon Day dropped her wallet at a high school dance in 1968. It was recovered when construction crews renovating the building found it and returned it.

Paul Pulice
2d ago

what ever happen still great to hear that there is still honest people out there I found 910 dollars when I was ten years old on déc 23 1975 and gave it all back and I was so poor that never cross my mine to give it back I just recently found a check book this pass summer and drove à long way to give the person it back and I said this before we still have to speak to are maker on the other side

