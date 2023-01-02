Effective: 2023-01-05 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM PST FRIDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves around 30 feet. For the Coastal Flood Warning, High astronomical tides along with High Surf will cause minor flooding in low lying areas along the North Coast, with major flooding possible in locations with exposure to surf. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 3 AM Thursday to 6 AM PST Friday. For the Coastal Flood Warning, from during high tide from 8 AM to 11 AM PST Thursday.. High tide is between 9 and 10 AM between Arena Cove and Crescent City. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas will experience minor flooding including, but not limited to, roadways in King Salmon and the Arcata bottoms, sections of highway 1 on the Mendocino coast and 101 near South Beach in Del Norte, along with portions of New Navy Base Rd on the North Spit of Humboldt Bay and Centerville Rd. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening surfing conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.

