Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE WESTERN AND SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE SIX RIVERS LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Western and southern portions of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Northern Humboldt Interior. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Western and southern portions of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Western and southern portions of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Northwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:37:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Lake, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Lake, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Wind Warning issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 14:19:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 55 to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley and Motherlode. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated soils will allow for trees to topple more easily during this wind event. The strongest winds will be later this afternoon into Thursday morning.
High Surf Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest Astronomical Tide or HAT. Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM PST FRIDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves around 30 feet. For the Coastal Flood Warning, High astronomical tides along with High Surf will cause minor flooding in low lying areas along the North Coast, with major flooding possible in locations with exposure to surf. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 3 AM Thursday to 6 AM PST Friday. For the Coastal Flood Warning, from during high tide from 8 AM to 11 AM PST Thursday.. High tide is between 9 and 10 AM between Arena Cove and Crescent City. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas will experience minor flooding including, but not limited to, roadways in King Salmon and the Arcata bottoms, sections of highway 1 on the Mendocino coast and 101 near South Beach in Del Norte, along with portions of New Navy Base Rd on the North Spit of Humboldt Bay and Centerville Rd. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening surfing conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.
