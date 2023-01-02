Read full article on original website
A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction
“It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift,” the homeowner said.
Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom
When you’re in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you’re getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched. With that being said, you get to witness first hand all of the stress that goes into putting together a wedding, and how the bride and groom do everything in their power to make sure it’s perfect. Of course, it typically never turns […] The post Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Has mystery of Canadian singer’s fatal mauling by coyotes finally been solved? Expert thinks wild dogs learned to take down MOOSE, which made them less fearful of attacking human prey
A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that mauled an up-and-coming Canadian singer-songwriter to death while she was hiking in Nova Scotia 13 years ago. Researchers have claimed that coyotes in Cape Breton Highlands National Park had adapted to limited food supplies in the run up to the attack Taylor Mitchell on October 27, 2009.
WATCH: Brown Bear Goes From Sitting Calmly to Charging Photographer in a Split Second
Bears are notorious for digging through people’s trash, and this brown bear is no different. This clip starts out seemingly innocently, as the large bear sits on its hind amid trash that it has strewn about everywhere. The bear peers around, looking docile, before it decides to spring into action and gun for the people filming it.
Giant Bull Moose Brutally Kicks Young Girl as Group of People Stand Inches Away: VIDEO
During the winter months, we always see videos of people foolishly interacting with wildlife surface. This video of a giant bull moose is no different. In this video posted to Instagram, a swarm of eager tourists crowd around a bull moose, who instinctively feels threatened by their advances. However, the tourists pay the moose’s warnings no mind, continuing to crowd around the animal as they take pictures.
The American Counterpart to the Loch Ness Monster is an Enormous Serpent Said to Lurk in the Waters of this Famous Lake
It is said that the indigenous people who lived and hunted near Lake Champlain, the largest lake in the Adirondacks, warned French explorers of an enormous horned serpent that roamed the waters of the lake. The Abenakis who referred to it as Gitaskog cautioned the explorers against disturbing the waters and awakening the monster.
