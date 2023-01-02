ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom

When you’re in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you’re getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched. With that being said, you get to witness first hand all of the stress that goes into putting together a wedding, and how the bride and groom do everything in their power to make sure it’s perfect. Of course, it typically never turns […] The post Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Has mystery of Canadian singer’s fatal mauling by coyotes finally been solved? Expert thinks wild dogs learned to take down MOOSE, which made them less fearful of attacking human prey

A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that mauled an up-and-coming Canadian singer-songwriter to death while she was hiking in Nova Scotia 13 years ago. Researchers have claimed that coyotes in Cape Breton Highlands National Park had adapted to limited food supplies in the run up to the attack Taylor Mitchell on October 27, 2009.
Outsider.com

Giant Bull Moose Brutally Kicks Young Girl as Group of People Stand Inches Away: VIDEO

During the winter months, we always see videos of people foolishly interacting with wildlife surface. This video of a giant bull moose is no different. In this video posted to Instagram, a swarm of eager tourists crowd around a bull moose, who instinctively feels threatened by their advances. However, the tourists pay the moose’s warnings no mind, continuing to crowd around the animal as they take pictures.

