Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
The Incredible Rise of Anti-Trump Movement: Why are Republicans Denouncing Ex-President
Republicans who believed Trump couldn't lead the party back to election successes have joined the small group of Republicans who never even supported the former president.
‘To Hell with It’: A GOP Congressman Reflects on His One Term in Trump’s Party
Michigan’s Peter Meijer torches Trump, Democratic ‘cynicism’ and won’t rule out another run.
Democrats will be defending a slim Senate majority in 2024. Here's an early look at the states that will likely be in play for both political parties.
In the 2024 election cycle, 34 senators will be up for reelection: 20 Democrats, 11 Republicans, and three Independents.
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw says it's 'crazy' that Republicans put forward 'two 25-year-olds to be our nominees' in the midterms: 'We lost races we easily should have won'
"I'm sure they're nice people, but they have two years work experience at most," Rep. Crenshaw told Politico of two young Republican House candidates.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Tries To Skip Capitol Security While Heading to Ukraine President’s Address to Congress
Matt GaetzPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 21, it was reported that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, together with Lauren Boebert of Colorado were apprehended by Capitol Police Officers as they apparently attempted to bypass security checkpoints while heading to hear President Zelensky of Ukraine address Congress.
Liz Cheney sits with Democratic colleagues ahead of Zelensky address to Congress
Outgoing Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney was seen seated next to Democrats as she attended Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the Congress on Wednesday.Mr Zelensky is on his first visit to the US since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.In his address, he thanked the American people for supporting Ukraine and invoked the US military triumphs.He also urged the Congress to make decisions that will save “millions of lives” as Ukraine fights its own war of independence.Ahead of his speech, Ms Cheney was seen seated next to Democrats and not with her Republican colleagues.“Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of...
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Gaetz and Boebert “blow through” Capitol security and refuse screenings — then diss Zelenskyy speech
Far-right Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., refused to be screened by Capitol security before scrolling through their phones during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech to Congress on Wednesday, according to The Independent. Two Capitol Police officers stopped the pair and informed them they needed to go through...
Jared Kushner Reportedly Retaliated Against the Biden Administration By Refusing to Share Crucial COVID-19 Updates
Jared Kushner has a lot of explaining to do to the American public after the House select committee released a transcript with allegations from former White House Director of Strategic Communications, and current co-host of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who doesn’t have the nicest things to say about Donald Trump’s son-in-law. She claimed that the senior adviser purposely excluded Joe Biden and his transition team from important COVID-19 details after the 2020 election.
GOP pull down Capitol metal detectors after its members were fined thousands for dodging them
The new Republican majority in Congress has decided to remove the metal detectors that outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi installed outside the House chamber after the Capitol riot on January 6, according to Rep Lauren Boebert.“When I arrived in Congress two years ago, Nancy Pelosi put this hunk of garbage outside of the House chambers for members of Congress to go through,” Ms Boebert of Colorado said in a video in front of a metal detector being hauled down on Tuesday. “Today, they are being removed and we are turning Pelosi’s house back into the People’s House.” Republican members of...
Meet Kalamazoo’s new congressman: A conservative ‘able to find the yes button’
At a time when Kalamazoo County is becoming a Democratic stronghold, its new congressman is a staunch conservative. But U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, says he’s committed to making it work -- and points to his track record as a six-term congressman in a district that included liberal pockets.
Biden highlights bipartisanship during House GOP chaos
COVINGTON, Kentucky — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday held out the promised makeover of a dilapidated bridge over the Ohio River as a symbol of what can happen when Republicans and Democrats work together — even as he condemned what he labeled an “embarrassing” scene of GOP disarray back in Washington.
Biden and McConnell show off their bipartisan bonafides in Kentucky
A rare scene unfolded Wednesday in Covington, Kentucky: President Joe Biden stood alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as the two men promoted a major bipartisan legislative accomplishment they achieved together. The president’s visit to McConnell’s home state to herald the implementation of the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that...
DeSantis: Angling to become king of ‘the stupid party’
What he’s offering is Trumpism without Trump. But will it work?
House adjourns after chaotic day without electing a speaker as McCarthy fails to lock down votes
The new House GOP majority is locked in a chaotic once-in-a-century fight to determine who will serve as the next speaker after Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the necessary support to win in three rounds of voting on Tuesday. The House is now adjourned until Wednesday at noon as Republicans scramble to find a path forward.
Shirkey to Jan. 6 panel: 3 lawyers, including Hillsdale leader, pressed for fake electors
Three attorneys — one of whom is a Hillsdale College vice president — pressured state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey after the 2020 election to award Michigan’s electoral votes to former President Donald Trump rather than President Joe Biden, Shirkey told a U.S. House committee. The Clarklake...
Special counsel Jack Smith gets trove of new documents from local election officials
Special counsel Jack Smith has received a trove of new documents from local election officials in Wisconsin and Nevada who were subpoenaed as part of the ongoing criminal investigation by the Justice Department into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The documents were handed by officials in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin,...
