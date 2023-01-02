Read full article on original website
Angels News: Expert Predicts Shohei Ohtani Gets Traded to Dodgers This Year
There are going to be a lot of these rumors all year long.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training
The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Carlos Correa's Latest Instagram Story Hints that Mets Deal Might Be Complete
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa posted a new Instagram story Tuesday morning that could be a potential indicator that he is close to finalizing a contract with the New York Mets.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
Yardbarker
Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter
Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto
Though it is 2023 and not 2016, Johnny Cueto still has teams duking it out for his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are vying for the free-agent right-hander Cueto. Rosenthal also reports the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto’s old team, have interest. Since the Reds... The post 2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
Angels News: Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Will Carroll reports that several groups are interested in purchasing the Angels and could fall back on the Diamondbacks as a Plan B.
Dodgers: Vintage Uniforms Considered Some of the Weirdest Jerseys to this Day
MLB.com recently shared their picks of some of the weirdest uniforms ever and the Dodgers throwbacks made the list.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Recent minor league signings, potential shortstop candidates, more
With 2023 just beginning, Atlanta Braves news is running thin as the offseason trudges on. The most recent Braves moves came on New Year’s Eve, as two minor leaguers agreed to contracts. The Braves signed second baseman Mitchell Tolman to a minor league deal on December 15. On December...
Purple Row
Examining the recent trade rumors between the Rockies and Marlins
An interesting rumor regarding the Colorado Rockies surfaced prior to New Year’s Eve, as Jon Heyman reported the team had discussed acquiring RHP Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins. Heyman noted that Brendan Rodgers was the player Miami sought in return while also mentioning Colorado’s management entertaining the idea of a reunion with OF Corey Dickerson.
Crystal ball for MLB in 2023: Ohtani on the move? Can Padres catch Dodgers?
“Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.” – Satchel Paige. You’re right, Satch. Good advice from the legendary Hall of Fame pitcher. So let’s look forward to the 2023 baseball season and see what might happen. ∎ Shohei Ohtani will be a member...
Dodgers News: New LA Face Sporting a New Number in 2023
Jason Heyward can't wear his usual number 22 with the Dodgers, but we see in his recent Instagram post that he'll be wearing 23 for Los Angeles in 2023.
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Player Reviews: Austin Barnes
Austin Barnes has been a staple of the Los Angeles Dodgers since being acquired from the Miami Marlins in a December 2014 trade. The 2022 season was his eighth with the organization, and he continued to fill the role of backup catcher. Barnes appeared in 62 games during the regular...
Red Sox trade package to land Pablo Lopez from Marlins for Triston Casas
The Red Sox have reportedly heard from the Marlins about Triston Casas and Boston can make a trade package to get Pablo Lopez back from Miami. It’s been a disappointing offseason for the Boston Red Sox if you’re a fan. The team lost fan-favorite and home-grown shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency through their own doing. To make matters worse, the moves that the team has made under Chaim Bloom have been lackluster overall, aside from landing Masataka Yoshida out of Japan.
Chicago Cubs: Eric Hosmer is a Good Buy-Low, Bridge to Matt Mervis
The Chicago Cubs agreed to a contract with free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer Wednesday. Hosmer is a nice pick up that comes with no financial risk, and could be a good placeholder at first base until prospects Matt Mervis and Bryce Ball are ready for a call-up to the big leagues, Jack Vita writes.
