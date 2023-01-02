ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police investigate shooting at midtown Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at the Park Place Apartments in midtown. Officers at the scene told FOX23 they are investigating two crime scenes at the complex. One crime scene near the building is where the shooting happened. The second crime scene was near a car at the complex, and officers found the victim there.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say east Tulsa dispensary robbed at gunpoint

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint Monday night. The armed robbery occurred at Pura Cannabis Collective near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive in east Tulsa just before 11 p.m., according to police. The person who called 911 said...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
CATOOSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Dog dies in north Tulsa house fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — A dog died after a house fire overnight in north Tulsa, firefighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a home on North Atlanta Place around 2:30 a.m. and found heavy fire in the back of the house, and the fire was spreading to the attic, firefighters said.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say man shot, killed another man in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023 Tuesday morning. Police said just after midnight, they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of a house near West 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard in north Tulsa. Medics began rendering aid, but...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: 1 dog dead after north Tulsa house fire

North Tulsa house fire Tulsa firefighters said a dog died in a north Tulsa house fire Wednesday morning near Pine and Lewis. A man and a second dog were able to escape the fire. (Brandon Hubbard)
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder

TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed, a Tulsa man who caused the death of an 18-year-old and seriously injured a second teenager after instigating a shooting in north Tulsa pleaded guilty in court. Sir Michael Morgan Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Morgan...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: 2023′s first homicide victim was shot, killed by brother

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 1/3/2023: Tulsa police have arrested 39-year-old Clifton Speed in connection to Tuesday’s deadly shooting. Investigators say an argument led to Clifton Speed shot his brother, 40-year-old Byron Speed, multiple times. Several family members were able to get the gun away from Clifton, who received...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Nowata police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

NOWATA, Okla. — A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on Monday. The Nowata Police Department (NPD) said the officer was directing traffic for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office after a pickup truck pulling a trailer went off U.S. Highway 169 into a ditch. Northbound lanes of the highway were then blocked.
NOWATA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Vacant house catches fire in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A vacant house caught fire Monday morning in north Tulsa. Tulsa and Turley firefighters worked together to put out the fire at the house near East 56th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard. Firefighters did not see anybody at the house. The cause of the fire...
TULSA, OK

