Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
Police investigate shooting at midtown Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at the Park Place Apartments in midtown. Officers at the scene told FOX23 they are investigating two crime scenes at the complex. One crime scene near the building is where the shooting happened. The second crime scene was near a car at the complex, and officers found the victim there.
Police say east Tulsa dispensary robbed at gunpoint
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint Monday night. The armed robbery occurred at Pura Cannabis Collective near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive in east Tulsa just before 11 p.m., according to police. The person who called 911 said...
Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
Officials: Escapee led deputies on wild manhunt in Wagoner Co.
We're learning new details about an escaped inmate's run from the law and how he was captured in Wagoner County.
Dog dies in north Tulsa house fire overnight
TULSA, Okla. — A dog died after a house fire overnight in north Tulsa, firefighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a home on North Atlanta Place around 2:30 a.m. and found heavy fire in the back of the house, and the fire was spreading to the attic, firefighters said.
Man accused of stealing bicycle from teen, trying to outrun Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. — A man faces multiple charges after Tulsa police say he stole a bicycle from a teenager. The teenager flagged down an officer near Sheridan and I-244 Tuesday around midnight. He told the officer that a man stole his bike from a nearby gas station. Officers spotted...
Police say man shot, killed another man in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023 Tuesday morning. Police said just after midnight, they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of a house near West 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard in north Tulsa. Medics began rendering aid, but...
Photos: 1 dog dead after north Tulsa house fire
North Tulsa house fire Tulsa firefighters said a dog died in a north Tulsa house fire Wednesday morning near Pine and Lewis. A man and a second dog were able to escape the fire. (Brandon Hubbard)
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder
TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed, a Tulsa man who caused the death of an 18-year-old and seriously injured a second teenager after instigating a shooting in north Tulsa pleaded guilty in court. Sir Michael Morgan Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Morgan...
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
Law Enforcement Investigating South Tulsa Robbery
Tulsa Police are investigating after a cell phone store near South Peoria Avenue and I-44 was broken into early Monday morning. Authorities said the store was broken into around 4:30 a.m., and that the intruder used a large piece of concrete to smash out the lower part of the glass door.
Nowata police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic
NOWATA, Okla. — A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on Monday. The Nowata Police Department (NPD) said the officer was directing traffic for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office after a pickup truck pulling a trailer went off U.S. Highway 169 into a ditch. Northbound lanes of the highway were then blocked.
OHP releases identity of man killed along Turner Turnpike
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a local turnpike.
Man accused of shooting at police is gunned down in Tulsa following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man is dead after firing at officers and leading them on a chase in Tulsa. The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say they tried to make a traffic stop near 81st and Riverside on Saturday, but the driver refused to stop. Tulsa police joined...
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for allegedly trafficking fentanyl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man for allegedly possessing fentanyl. On Dec. 30 around 10 p.m., deputies said they made an interaction with Bryant Allen James at a business. During the contact, James told deputies he had drugs hidden in his...
Vacant house catches fire in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A vacant house caught fire Monday morning in north Tulsa. Tulsa and Turley firefighters worked together to put out the fire at the house near East 56th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard. Firefighters did not see anybody at the house. The cause of the fire...
