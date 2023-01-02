Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Joneth Ray Wyatt
Joneth Ray Wyatt, age 69, U.S. Army Veteran, native of Houston, Texas and resident of Austin, TX, transitioned on December 18, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Cold Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
kjas.com
Zora Lee Phipps
Zora Lee Phipps, 77, of Woodville, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at HCI Hospital in Conroe, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville. Zora was born June...
kjas.com
Charles Moore
A Celebration of Charles Wesley Moore’s Life, age 72, of Jasper, Texas, will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas with burial following at Weeks Chapel Cemetery in the Harrisburg Community of Newton County, Texas. Visitation with be from 5:00 to 8:0.0 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Funeral Home.
kjas.com
Joe Warner
Joe Warner, 81, of Jasper passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 in Beaumont. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jasper County Cowboy Church in Jasper with interment to follow at West Oaks Cemetery in Jasper. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the church on Thursday.
kjas.com
Bob Gary named EEVFD Firefighter of the Year
Former longtime East End Fire Department Chief Bob Gary has been named the department’s Firefighter of the Year. The honor came on Tuesday evening at the annual awards banquet held in the Jasper Fire Hall. Bob Gary is the longest serving member of the department, having begun his firefighting career in 1994. He received the award from current East End Fire Chief Corey Deavers.
kjas.com
Pauline Adams Chaney
Pauline Adams Chaney, age 79, native of the Jamestown Community of Newton County and resident of Jasper, TX, transitioned on December 28, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, January 6, 20223, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Funeral...
kjas.com
Judge Payne sends Edgar to 99 years in prison
It was short and to the point on Tuesday, when District Judge James Payne read the sentence, sending convicted killer Matthew Edgar to prison. The order as handed down by a jury in the same courtroom last year, ordered the Hemphill man to spend 99 years behind bars for murder of his ex-girlfriend Livye Lewis.
kjas.com
Minor accident in north Beaumont backed up traffic to Lumberton
If you were trying to get into the Golden Triangle by way of Beaumont on Wednesday morning, you were probably stuck in traffic. Beaumont Police say an accident occurred at about 7:30 on the southbound lanes of Highway 69/Eastex Freeway near Highway 105. Although there were no injuries, it created...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Tue, Jan 3rd, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kjas.com
Hemphill courthouse was locked down with heavy law enforcement presence
The Sabine County Courthouse was locked down and there was a heavy law enforcement presence on Tuesday as they awaited the arrival of convicted killer Matthew Hoy Edgar for his 1:00 p.m. hearing. Edgar was to formally receive his guilty verdict, his 99 year life sentence, and to hear victim impact statements from the family of Livye Lewis.
kjas.com
JCSO says ATV and other items stolen
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a man has reported his all-terrain vehicle and other items as stolen. According to a statement released by the department, deputies responded on Friday to a report of possible loose livestock when a man discovered his fence had been cut. However, upon closer inspection he discovered that a 2014 Polaris Ranger 900 four-seater, a Stihl Chainsaw, a Honda 3500 Generator with unique markings, and various tools had been stolen from the property.
kjas.com
Beauregard Parish deputies searching for burglary suspect
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department in DeRidder has turned to the public for assistance in locating a wanted burglary suspect. According to the department, they’re searching for Christopher Rainwater, a resident of Dequincy. Deputies say Rainwater is named in multiple arrest warrants in regard to a Saturday, December...
kjas.com
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale
No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
kjas.com
Deputy shot by woman when he arrived at supposed burglary in progress call
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy was shot by a woman when he arrived at the front door of her home during a report of a burglary in progress. Fortunately, the department says the bullet was stopped by hitting the very bottom of his bullet-proof vest and his belt.
kjas.com
Burkeville firefighters and citizens remove large tree from a highway
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says it was either wait for the Texas Department of Transportation, or do it themselves. Duckworth says his firefighters decided to do the latter and went to work in chopping up and removing a large tree that had fallen completely across Highway 63, just west of the Sabine River on Monday night.
kjas.com
Orange PD arrests crime spree suspect following 4 hour standoff, says he shot at them
The Orange Police Department says they have arrested a man who was involved in a crime spree, during which he shot at officers during a high-speed chase. According to a statement from Orange Police, it all began in the early morning hours on Tuesday when they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a business, and the suspect used a firearm to gain entry into the business.
kjas.com
JNEC customers could win $50 0ff electric bill by going paperless
Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative (JNEC) has announced that their customers could win $50.00 off of their electric bill by opting to go paperless. According to JNEC, members who register for paperless billing will be entered into their contest to win a utility bill credit. The co-op says the drawing for the winner will be at the end of each month.
Comments / 0