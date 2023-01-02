ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Arkansas drops in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped four spots to No. 13 with a total of 717 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri and No. 22 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan basketball survives 2nd-half scare, tops PSU 79-69 to stay unbeaten in Big Ten

Michigan coach Juwan Howard extended his arms and pumped them in the air, encouraging the raucous crowd at Crisler Center to get loud. Moments earlier, the Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) allowed Penn State (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) to rip off an 11-0 run to tie the game with 15:06 to play, before Howard's club responded by putting together its best two-minute stretch of the season. Freshman Jett Howard, his son, got the run started when a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX Sports

No. 21 Mississippi State hosts Vescovi and No. 7 Tennessee

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee hosts the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs after Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points in Tennessee's 63-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. The Volunteers are 6-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 73.8 points...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Midweek Madness: Auburn Wire staff picks Auburn-Georgia, remaining SEC midweek games

The first half of the College Basketball season is behind us, and it is now time for SEC teams to begin battling conference opponents. Ten of the 14 teams within the SEC opened their respective conference slates last Wednesday, with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, and Tennessee earning wins. Now that the calendar turns to January, those programs not competing in this season’s SEC/Big 12 challenge (Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt), will begin their conference schedules starting Tuesday evening.
AUBURN, AL
FOX Sports

Walker leads UAB against Florida Atlantic after 31-point game

UAB Blazers (12-2, 3-0 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-1, 2-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Jordan Walker scored 31 points in UAB's 90-67 win over the UTSA Roadrunners. The Owls have gone 8-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 1-0 in one-possession games. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX Sports

Clemson visits Virginia Tech following Tyson's 31-point outing

Clemson Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-3, 1-2 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Hunter Tyson scored 31 points in Clemson's 78-64 win against the NC State Wolf Pack. The Hokies are 8-0 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC...
CLEMSON, SC

