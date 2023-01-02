Read full article on original website
Arkansas drops in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped four spots to No. 13 with a total of 717 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri and No. 22 Auburn.
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
College basketball rankings: Houston takes No. 1 spot in CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 after Purdue's upset
There's a new No. 1 this week in CBS Sports' latest Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings following a wild weekend across the sport. Purdue coach Matt Painter delivered a fiery, impassioned press conference following Monday night's upset loss to Rutgers, the top-ranked Boilermakers' first setback of the season.
How to watch Ole Miss and Alabama go at it on the hardwood this evening
It's a new year for the Ole Miss men's basketball team and a new opportunity to get an SEC win this evening. However, it's another very tough challenge as the Rebels will take on Alabama in just their second true road test of the 2022-2023 season. Alabama is 11-2 with...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
How to Watch: No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 20 Missouri channel, stream, game time
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to pick up their first SEC win of the season as they welcome the No. 20 Missouri Tigers into Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the first time the Hogs’ SEC home opener has featured a matchup between two ranked teams.
Michigan basketball survives 2nd-half scare, tops PSU 79-69 to stay unbeaten in Big Ten
Michigan coach Juwan Howard extended his arms and pumped them in the air, encouraging the raucous crowd at Crisler Center to get loud. Moments earlier, the Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) allowed Penn State (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) to rip off an 11-0 run to tie the game with 15:06 to play, before Howard's club responded by putting together its best two-minute stretch of the season. Freshman Jett Howard, his son, got the run started when a...
No. 21 Mississippi State hosts Vescovi and No. 7 Tennessee
Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee hosts the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs after Santiago Vescovi scored 22 points in Tennessee's 63-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. The Volunteers are 6-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 73.8 points...
Midweek Madness: Auburn Wire staff picks Auburn-Georgia, remaining SEC midweek games
The first half of the College Basketball season is behind us, and it is now time for SEC teams to begin battling conference opponents. Ten of the 14 teams within the SEC opened their respective conference slates last Wednesday, with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, and Tennessee earning wins. Now that the calendar turns to January, those programs not competing in this season’s SEC/Big 12 challenge (Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt), will begin their conference schedules starting Tuesday evening.
Alabama Basketball Not Falling for Trap Game Against Ole Miss
Even though Kentucky will be in town Saturday, Nate Oats and the team are focused on the next game against the Rebels.
Ranking the Best Ole Miss Sports Moments of 2022
The Grove Report is ringing in the new year with a recap of the best moments in Ole Miss Athletics in 2022.
Pistons And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Ole Miss baseball receives top-10 preseason 2023 ranking from Perfect Game
The reigning national champion Ole Miss Rebels will begin their national title defending season ranked in the top-10 by Perfect Game. In their 2023 preseason rankings, Perfect Game ranked Ole Miss No. 6 in the country. Six of the eight members in last year's Men's College World Series also made an appearance.
Two of Hottest Ranked Teams by Numbers Meeting Tonight
Razorbacks hosting Missouri and both teams ranking high in the stats now.
Television for Louisville vs Syracuse game tonight has moved to ESPNEWS
There has been a change in television assignment for Louisville's Tuesday night game against Syracuse. Set to tip at 7pm at the KFC Yum! Center, the game between the Cardinals and the Orange, originally slated for ESPNU, will now air on ESPNEWS. "Tonight's game has been moved to ESPNEWS due...
Texans, former teammates show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
The Texans have four players who played with Bills safety Damar Hamlin dating back to his high school years. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football, going into cardiac arrest, and remains in critical condition.
Auburn vs. Georgia: How to watch, odds, predictions from ESPN, KenPom
Both the Auburn Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to continue their win streaks during an SEC matchup at Stegman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on SEC Network, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.
Walker leads UAB against Florida Atlantic after 31-point game
UAB Blazers (12-2, 3-0 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-1, 2-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Jordan Walker scored 31 points in UAB's 90-67 win over the UTSA Roadrunners. The Owls have gone 8-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 1-0 in one-possession games. The...
Clemson visits Virginia Tech following Tyson's 31-point outing
Clemson Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-3, 1-2 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Hunter Tyson scored 31 points in Clemson's 78-64 win against the NC State Wolf Pack. The Hokies are 8-0 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC...
