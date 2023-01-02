2023 United Cup | Live Scores | Standings | Schedule. Groups stage is over and so the finalists are known, following the last matches that were remaining to be played on Tuesday. On January 4th, finals will be played in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney with each city’s winner qualifying for the Final Four which will take place in Sydney (6-8 January). The fourth spot will be clinched by the runner-up with the best record from its three matches.

1 DAY AGO