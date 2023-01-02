Read full article on original website
Australia look to spin for Sydney Test as championship and India battle loom
Australia have put a focus on over rates in a desperate bid to ensure a berth in the world Test championship final is not taken away from them for a second straight time. A win against South Africa at the SCG this week will give them enough points to wrap up a spot in June’s decider, making Australia the first team to qualify. The perfect home summer in Test cricket would also ensure Australia do not travel to India needing results to ensure qualification.
With Labuschagne as third seamer, there's a very un-Australian Australia at the SCG
Winning the toss has helped Australia, but for a type of side rarely seen on home soil, a fascinating four days still lie ahead
Nervy Pakistan trails by 295 in 2nd test against New Zealand
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel’s last-wicket century stand helped New Zealand take control of the second test against jittery Pakistan on Tuesday. Henry made a career-best unbeaten 68 off 81 balls while Patel also notched his test-best of 35 as they added 104 for the 10th wicket and propelled New Zealand to 449 on Day 2.
Sporting News
Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley defends Sydney Test despite impact of rain, bad light
Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has defended the placement of the SCG Test, with rain and bad light again rearing its ugly head. Sydney has become synonymous with poor weather in recent years, with the ground suffering more washed-out days and rain delays than any other Test cricket venue in Australia.
US beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
SYDNEY (AP) — Frances Tiafoe beat Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals. Tiafoe’s victory gave the Americans an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final. It means the U.S. will...
atptour.com
De Minaur Downs Nadal In United Cup Thriller
Alex de Minaur delivered a stunning performance under the lights in Sydney Monday when he overcame World No. 2 Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to give Team Australia a 1-0 lead against Team Spain in Group D at the United Cup. With a capacity crowd watching on, the 23-year-old rallied...
atptour.com
Vekic, Coric Open Up 2-0 Lead For Croatia Vs. France
Eighth-seeded nation is one match win away from Perth City Final. Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches on Monday in Perth. Vekic’s defeat of Alize Cornet and Coric’s victory against Arthur Rinderknech gave Team Croatia a 2-0 lead against Team France in their crucial Group F clash.
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime ousted in Adelaide opener
Home-crowd favorite Alexei Popyrin notched his third career win over a Top 10 player by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Monday in the first round of the Adelaide International 1 in Adelaide, Australia. Popyrin, a qualifier, won 78 percent of rhw points on his first serve,...
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
BBC
Dean Elgar: Lack of Test matches 'disappointing' for South Africa
On the eve of a high-profile new T20 tournament in South Africa, the country's Test captain Dean Elgar says his team has too few opportunities in the longest form of the game. The SA20 - a franchise tournament hoping to sit second only in T20 domestic tournaments to the Indian Premier League - starts on January 10 as MI Cape Town entertain Paarl Royals.
atptour.com
United Cup Day 6 Preview: Italy's Berrettini Meets Ruud With Chance To Clinch Group
A year ago, Matteo Berrettini reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open — losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal — and seemed headed for another sensational season when the hand of fate intervened. Actually, it was the Italian’s right hand that underwent surgery after Indian Wells. Berrettini was...
Post Register
Rafael Nadal loses again at United Cup in Sydney
SYDNEY (AP) — Rafael Nadal lost again at the United Cup mixed teams tournament, chalking up Monday's defeat to Alex De Minaur to rustiness. The second-ranked Nadal lost to the Australian 3-6 6-1 7-5 after having been beaten by Britain's Cameron Norrie in three sets.
Jasprit Bumrah added to India squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka
Bumrah has been out of action because of a stress reaction in his back but his recovery has gone satisfactorily, according to the BCCI
tennismajors.com
United Cup – Brisbane, Perth, Sydney: the schedule of the Finals is known
2023 United Cup | Live Scores | Standings | Schedule. Groups stage is over and so the finalists are known, following the last matches that were remaining to be played on Tuesday. On January 4th, finals will be played in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney with each city’s winner qualifying for the Final Four which will take place in Sydney (6-8 January). The fourth spot will be clinched by the runner-up with the best record from its three matches.
Sporting News
Melbourne Victory members banned from A-League home match against Brisbane Roar
A section of Melbourne Victory members have been banned from attending Friday night's A-League match against Brisbane Roar at AAMI Park despite initial Football Australia (FA) sanctions indicating members could attend. After the Melbourne derby pitch invasion which saw City goalkeeper Tom Glover injured, FA applied a set of sanctions...
European club uses bizarre rock and roll kangaroo video welcome Socceroos Awer Mabil Sparta Prague
The Czech Republic's most successful club Sparta Prague has welcomed on-loan Socceroos winger Awer Mabil into its ranks with a bizarre rock and roll kangaroo video.
kalkinemedia.com
Warner goes cheaply as Australia reach 68-1 at lunch
Australia patiently dug in after losing David Warner cheaply on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa in Sydney Wednesday, as recalled batsman Matt Renshaw tested positive for Covid-19. The Australians reached lunch at 68 for one with Usman Khawaja, who averages 98 in Sydney Tests, on...
Novak Djokovic receives warm welcome on first return to Australia since being deported a year ago
The nine-time Australian Open champion made a low-key return to action when he played doubles in Adelaide in a warm-up event for the season's first Grand Slam.
