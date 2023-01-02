Police investigate attempted Jimmy John’s break-in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A south St. Louis sandwich shop is damaged after vandals attempted to break in.

This happened at the Jimmy John’s on South Broadway near Soulard. Police responded to the attempted break-in at around 2:00 a.m.

No word yet if anything was taken. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

