ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
federalnewsnetwork.com

Uh oh! The mayor of DC wants your cubicle!

If you don’t want your office back, the District of Columbia would like to turn it into a nice condominium or apartment. That’s the gist of what freshly reelected Mayor Muriel Bowser said the other day. She wants more people to live in “downtown” Washington, or establish businesses there. And she specifically called on the White House to either get agencies to fully re-occupy their “vast property holdings” in the city, or give it up.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today

Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
southarkansassun.com

Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023

Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
VIRGINIA STATE
PLANetizen

D.C. Nonprofit Aims to Preserve Affordable Housing

The Washington Housing Conservancy, a D.C. nonprofit, has acquired a 212-unit apartment building that will be converted to affordable housing, reports Jeff Clabagh for WTOP. “It is the fifth acquisition for Washington Housing Conservancy and the second in the District, expanding its portfolio of affordable housing units in the D.C. area to 1,600.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

DCHFA Provides $125M in Financing for 2 Affordable Developments in DC

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has provided $125 million in financing for two multifamily developments in Washington, D.C. DCHFA provided $48.8 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $41.5 million in federal low-income housing tax credit equity to the development team of Gilbane Development Company, MED Developers, Equity Plus Manager LLC and Housing Help Plus for Belmont Crossing, a 275-unit garden-style community in Ward 8.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Bowser says she will veto new criminal code

WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser says she will veto the new D.C. Criminal Code. The City Council approved the overhaul of the code back in November. At her first press conference in her third term, the mayor said she plans to send a letter to the council with her concerns on the code — as well as her veto.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man Shot In Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Another shooting in Washington D.C. left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg yesterday. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of 1st Place in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a report of a shooting led police to the location. Just after the report came in, a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. An initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot at that address. The adult male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you can identify this vehicle The post Man Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.

WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy