The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Governor Abbott Bused More Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris in Late DecemberTom HandyTexas State
WUSA
An 18-year-old distant relative of Teddy Roosevelt is now DC's youngest elected leader
WASHINGTON — Let's take a trip back to the distant past, the olden days of 2004. George W. Bush was president, The Lord of the Rings had recently won best picture and in D.C. a descendant of Theodore Roosevelt was born. At just 18 years old, Quentin Colón Roosevelt...
WTOP
‘The Emancipation Bells’ — a 65-bell tower and community center planned for SE DC
On Sunday, a historic bell from the Civil War era rang in the New Year at the steps of D.C.’s Lincoln Memorial and plans were announced for a new 65-bell tower and community amphitheater in Southeast. The annual tribute was led by National Bell Festival, which organizes the New...
Howard University basketball to advocate for Black maternal health
The Howard University men's basketball program is ready to spotlight an issue that impacts us all. The post Howard University basketball to advocate for Black maternal health appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
federalnewsnetwork.com
Uh oh! The mayor of DC wants your cubicle!
If you don’t want your office back, the District of Columbia would like to turn it into a nice condominium or apartment. That’s the gist of what freshly reelected Mayor Muriel Bowser said the other day. She wants more people to live in “downtown” Washington, or establish businesses there. And she specifically called on the White House to either get agencies to fully re-occupy their “vast property holdings” in the city, or give it up.
WTOP
Meet the Maryland family holding office at the local, state and federal levels
Maryland’s newest congressman is also the newest member of his family to hold elected office, though politics wasn’t quite supposed to be the family business — it just turned out that way. Cheverly’s Glenn Ivey is beginning his first term representing Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. His wife,...
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
Opinion: Repeal the Prisoner Litigation Act
To initiate a grievance, inmates have to go to the very correctional officers that harmed them in order to obtain forms for filing their complaint. The post Opinion: Repeal the Prisoner Litigation Act appeared first on Maryland Matters.
HBCU Men’s Basketball Program Tackles Black Maternal Health
An HBCU men’s basketball program has decided to take on a surprising cause for their team's social justice project. The post HBCU Men’s Basketball Program Tackles Black Maternal Health appeared first on NewsOne.
Yes, DC restaurants are allowed to add surcharges to your bill
WASHINGTON — It’s always annoying to pay more than you expect for something – especially after holiday shopping season, when every dollar counts. That’s what a conversation online about what types of surcharges restaurants are allowed to add to your bill caught our attention. THE QUESTION:
foxbaltimore.com
Closings, delays and virtual learning for several schools in Maryland today
Several schools in Maryland will be either closed or learning virtually on Tuesday. Frederick Douglass High School and Digital Harbor High Schools will be closed today. City Schools is repairing damage from flooding at Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass that occurred over Winter Break. Both schools will be...
WJLA
Sophia Negroponte, daughter of former US DNI, convicted in 2020 Rockville fatal stabbing
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County Tuesday found Sophia Negroponte, 29, of Washington, D.C., guilty of second-degree murder for the death of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen, stemming from a 2020 stabbing. Negroponte faces up to 40 years in prison and is scheduled for...
New Year’s 5K gets DC residents off on right foot for 2023
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Talk about bringing some fresh energy to start off the new year! Freedom Plaza in Downtown D.C. was the starting line for the 9th annual Fresh Start 5K run-walk. It is a D.C. tradition to brave the winter chill and get your heart pumping and muscles in shape — and […]
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
PLANetizen
D.C. Nonprofit Aims to Preserve Affordable Housing
The Washington Housing Conservancy, a D.C. nonprofit, has acquired a 212-unit apartment building that will be converted to affordable housing, reports Jeff Clabagh for WTOP. “It is the fifth acquisition for Washington Housing Conservancy and the second in the District, expanding its portfolio of affordable housing units in the D.C. area to 1,600.”
Bay Net
Morgan State University Scientists Working To Revive Maryland’s Softshell Clam Industry
ST. LEONARD, Md. – Over the past year, a group of scientists operating from Morgan State University (MSU) have been researching whether or not it is possible to bring back the Chesapeake Bay’s soft shell clam industry in the state of Maryland. Sometimes called white clams, manos, or...
Commercial Observer
DCHFA Provides $125M in Financing for 2 Affordable Developments in DC
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has provided $125 million in financing for two multifamily developments in Washington, D.C. DCHFA provided $48.8 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $41.5 million in federal low-income housing tax credit equity to the development team of Gilbane Development Company, MED Developers, Equity Plus Manager LLC and Housing Help Plus for Belmont Crossing, a 275-unit garden-style community in Ward 8.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
fox5dc.com
Bowser says she will veto new criminal code
WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser says she will veto the new D.C. Criminal Code. The City Council approved the overhaul of the code back in November. At her first press conference in her third term, the mayor said she plans to send a letter to the council with her concerns on the code — as well as her veto.
Man Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Another shooting in Washington D.C. left a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg yesterday. This incident happened on the 1100 Block of 1st Place in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 4:30 pm, a report of a shooting led police to the location. Just after the report came in, a man walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound. An initial investigation concluded that the victim was shot at that address. The adult male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you can identify this vehicle The post Man Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
